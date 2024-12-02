Company information
Core solution
Our cloud-native solution allows a simple, seamless, and efficient way to move money globally. We empower businesses of all sizes to operate globally – accept payments, move money internationally, and simplify their financial operations – in one single platform.
Target market
-
Marketplaces
-
Fintechs
-
Ecommerce
-
SaaS
-
Travel
-
Enterprise
-
Gaming
Contact details
support@airwallex.com
Geographical presence
150+ countries and 50+ currencies are covered by Airwallex payments. We have offices in 19 global locations (Australia, Greater China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and the US).
Year founded
2015
Investors
Lone Pine Capital, Greenoaks, Salesforce Ventures, 1835i, Tencent, Sequoia, and Square Peg, among others
License typeAirwallex holds an EMI license in the UK and the Netherlands, in addition to licences around the globe markets (8 APAC licenses, 47+ in the US and Canada)
Standards and certifications
Airwallex (UK) Limited (Company No. 10103420) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (firm reference number 900876)
Company's motto
Empowering modern businesses to grow beyond borders
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider - acquirer
Yes
Main area of focus
A global payments and financial platform for modern businesses.
Channels - context
Online
Yes
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, direct members of Mastercard, Visa, American Express and c. 50 alternative payment methods (full list at airwallex.com)
Settlement currencies
100+ currencies across FX, Bank Accounts, Payouts, etc.
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integrationYes
- E-invoicing (automated)Yes
- FactoringYes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX - number of currencies available
Yes, 100+ local payment methods available globally and support 100+ currencies for local buyers
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)
Yes
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes, but not for lending
Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Main clients/references
Qantas (travel), GOAT (consumer/e-commerce), Papaya Global (SaaS - HR/payroll), Plum (fintech - digital brokerage), Brex (fintech - bank account alternative) and Navan, previously TripActions (online travel management)
Case studies
Plum: https://www.airwallex.com/uk/case-studies/plum
Orbitkey: https://www.airwallex.com/au/case-studies/orbitkey
Paysera: https://www.airwallex.com/uk/case-studies/paysera
Clocky: https://www.airwallex.com/us/case-studies/clocky
Awards
Won in 2022: Forbes Cloud 100 List, Innovate Finance’s Women in Fintech Powerlist (Lucy), Fintech Breakthrough Awards (Best B2B Payments Company), Asia Fintech Awards (Fintech of the Year, Team of the Year, Rising Star of the Year), Fintech Awards Australia (Best Fintech Growth, Rising Start of the Year), Xero Awards (Financial Services App of the Year), KPMG Fintech 50 China, Venture 50 (Top 50 in Digital Technology)
Future developments
Over the next 12 months, we are keen to continue growing Airwallex in the US and EMEA. These are our focus markets for growth going forward as we aim to become the global financial cloud for businesses. As we continue to build out our global infrastructure and grow our ecosystem to support international businesses, we will be looking at acquiring software businesses that enhance our offerings for our customers. We'll be focused on seeing how that business's technology and team fit into our existing model.
Transactions
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
USD 50 billion in annualised transactions