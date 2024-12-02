Company information

Core solution

Our cloud-native solution allows a simple, seamless, and efficient way to move money globally. We empower businesses of all sizes to operate globally – accept payments, move money internationally, and simplify their financial operations – in one single platform.

Target market

Marketplaces

Fintechs

Ecommerce

SaaS

Travel

Enterprise

Gaming

Contact details

support@airwallex.com

Geographical presence

150+ countries and 50+ currencies are covered by Airwallex payments. We have offices in 19 global locations (Australia, Greater China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and the US).

Year founded

2015

Investors

Lone Pine Capital, Greenoaks, Salesforce Ventures, 1835i, Tencent, Sequoia, and Square Peg, among others

License typeAirwallex holds an EMI license in the UK and the Netherlands, in addition to licences around the globe markets (8 APAC licenses, 47+ in the US and Canada)

Standards and certifications

Airwallex (UK) Limited (Company No. 10103420) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (firm reference number 900876)

Company's motto

Empowering modern businesses to grow beyond borders

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider - acquirer

Yes

Main area of focus

A global payments and financial platform for modern businesses.

Channels - context

Online

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, direct members of Mastercard, Visa, American Express and c. 50 alternative payment methods (full list at airwallex.com)

Settlement currencies

100+ currencies across FX, Bank Accounts, Payouts, etc.

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

- FactoringYes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes, 100+ local payment methods available globally and support 100+ currencies for local buyers

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes, but not for lending

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Qantas (travel), GOAT (consumer/e-commerce), Papaya Global (SaaS - HR/payroll), Plum (fintech - digital brokerage), Brex (fintech - bank account alternative) and Navan, previously TripActions (online travel management)

Case studies

Plum: https://www.airwallex.com/uk/case-studies/plum

Orbitkey: https://www.airwallex.com/au/case-studies/orbitkey

Paysera: https://www.airwallex.com/uk/case-studies/paysera

Clocky: https://www.airwallex.com/us/case-studies/clocky

Awards

Won in 2022: Forbes Cloud 100 List, Innovate Finance’s Women in Fintech Powerlist (Lucy), Fintech Breakthrough Awards (Best B2B Payments Company), Asia Fintech Awards (Fintech of the Year, Team of the Year, Rising Star of the Year), Fintech Awards Australia (Best Fintech Growth, Rising Start of the Year), Xero Awards (Financial Services App of the Year), KPMG Fintech 50 China, Venture 50 (Top 50 in Digital Technology)

Future developments

Over the next 12 months, we are keen to continue growing Airwallex in the US and EMEA. These are our focus markets for growth going forward as we aim to become the global financial cloud for businesses. As we continue to build out our global infrastructure and grow our ecosystem to support international businesses, we will be looking at acquiring software businesses that enhance our offerings for our customers. We'll be focused on seeing how that business's technology and team fit into our existing model.

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value

USD 50 billion in annualised transactions