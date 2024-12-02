Airwallex

HQ: Australia

Year founded: 2015

Airwallex

Empowering modern businesses to grow beyond borders

Airwallex is a global payments and financial platform for modern businesses. We remove the unnecessary friction and cost inherent in the traditional financial system to help entrepreneurs achieve their global ambitions. Leading companies around the world trust Airwallex to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend to embedded finance - all in one single platform.

Solutions:
Fintech
Payment Service Provider
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Acquirer
Countries:
World
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

