Brex integrates with ChatGPT for expense data access

Brex has launched an integration with ChatGPT, enabling users to query expense data, card limits, and policy information via natural language.

Following this announcement, Brex has made its corporate spend management platform available within the ChatGPT app marketplace, allowing users to access expense data through conversational queries directly inside OpenAI's application. The integration is currently available to ChatGPT Enterprise users and positions Brex as one of the first financial applications to enter the marketplace.

Read-only access to spend data via natural language

According to the official press release, the integration enables Brex users to interact with their financial data through ChatGPT without leaving the application. Access is governed by each user's existing Brex permissions, meaning the data visible through ChatGPT reflects the same entitlements applied within the Brex platform itself.

Standard users can check which expenses require receipts or memos, view card limits and available balances in real time, search expenses by merchant, amount, or date, review card statuses and shipping details, and track reimbursement timelines. Administrators gain additional capability to run natural language queries across company-wide expense data.

The current release is read-only. Users can retrieve information through ChatGPT but must return to the Brex platform to take any action. Brex has indicated that write capabilities are under development as part of a broader product roadmap.

Ecosystem context and platform positioning

The move reflects a wider pattern in fintech of embedding financial tooling within productivity and communication platforms rather than requiring users to navigate to dedicated finance applications. Brex already maintains integrations with Slack, Uber, and a range of other third-party tools, alongside automated receipt matching and expense memo generation within its own platform.

Bringing spend data into ChatGPT extends this approach to AI-assisted workflows, allowing employees and managers to resolve compliance-related questions (such as policy rules for client entertainment or documentation requirements) without switching context. At the same time, for organisations that have already adopted ChatGPT Enterprise, the integration reduces one additional reason to open a separate finance tool during day-to-day work.

The ChatGPT app marketplace, operated by OpenAI, allows enterprise customers to connect third-party applications and query them within the ChatGPT interface. Brex's participation places it among early financial services providers to establish a presence in the marketplace, though the full roster of financial applications available has not been disclosed.