Following this announcement, Tide, a UK-based business management platform, and Gigs, a US-based embedded connectivity provider, have introduced Tide Business Phone Number (BPN), a mobile service integrated into the Tide app that allows small business owners to manage a dedicated business phone number alongside their existing banking tools.

The launch marks the first instance of a business banking platform incorporating a full mobile plan with a UK phone number directly into its application. Tide serves approximately 800.000 UK members, representing around 14% of the small business market.

Separating personal and professional communications

According to the official press release, the product is designed to address a practical challenge for sole traders and small business owners, many of whom use personal devices and numbers for both professional and private purposes. Tide BPN enables members to activate a business number via eSIM (requiring no additional device) either by registering a new number or porting an existing one. At the same time, users can switch between personal and business lines when making or receiving calls, with incoming calls displaying whether they originate from a business or personal line.

The service is available at no additional cost to members on Tide's Smart, Pro, and Max subscription tiers, providing a business number with unlimited calls and texts. Members seeking mobile data can access the Unlimited Boost plan, which includes unlimited 5G data and 10GB of EU roaming data for GBP 15 per month. Moreover, the plan does not require a credit check or impose annual price increases, and users can cancel at any time through the app.

All billing is consolidated within the Tide platform, removing the need to manage separate provider relationships or contracts.

Embedded connectivity as a product layer

The partnership with Gigs reflects a broader pattern in fintech, where business account providers expand into adjacent services (such as communications and telephony) to deepen engagement and reduce the number of third-party tools their customers rely on. Through the process of embedding mobile connectivity into the same application used for payments, invoicing, and account management, Tide positions BPN as part of a wider operational toolkit rather than a standalone product.

Gigs provides the underlying connectivity infrastructure that powers the offering. A company representative described the collaboration as supporting entrepreneurs in combining company formation, a business account, and mobile services within a single digital experience. Furthermore, the integration is available now to eligible Tide members in the UK.