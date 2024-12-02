Advent International completes acquisition of tbi bank

Advent International has completed its acquisition of tbi bank following regulatory approval from the European Central Bank.

Following this announcement, Advent International has finalised its acquisition of tbi bank, a challenger bank operating across Southeast Europe, after receiving regulatory clearance from the European Central Bank (ECB) in mid-February 2026.

The transaction was initially announced in April 2025. The ECB's approval marked the final regulatory hurdle before the deal could close.

Strategic fit in Southeast Europe

According to the official press release, for tbi bank, the acquisition marks a shift in ownership structure as the bank moves into what company officials describe as a next phase of growth. The bank operates in Southeast Europe and has built a retail-facing proposition centred on digital banking, including a mobile super app, a neon card product, and a fee-free daily banking package targeting Bulgarian consumers. Among the features is an option to split payments into instalments at no additional fee — a product positioning that overlaps with the broader BNPL trend seen across European retail banking.

tbi bank also works with a network of several merchant partner stores across the region, a distribution channel that Advent has indicated it intends to develop further as part of its investment thesis.

Advent's track record in the region includes prior capital deployments across Central and Eastern Europe, and the firm has cited its experience with regulated financial institutions and payments companies as relevant to this transaction. The acquisition adds a technology-driven banking licence to Advent's existing financial services portfolio.

From a regulatory standpoint, the ECB's involvement reflects tbi bank's status as an institution subject to European banking supervision, underscoring the compliance complexity associated with ownership changes in the sector. The roughly ten-month timeline between announcement and close is consistent with the pace typically seen in ECB-supervised bank acquisitions.

Going forward, Advent has indicated plans to invest in tbi bank's digital infrastructure and broaden its customer proposition, though no specific capital commitments or product timelines have been disclosed publicly.