General Atlantic acquires equity stake in Banamex

KYC, KYB and Digital Identity
In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, the question of ‘Do you know who I am?’ is more relevant than ever. Financial institutions—banks, fintechs, PSPs, and highly regulated businesses such as crypto and FX exchanges—must establish trust with their customers from the very first interaction. This trust begins with identity verification and the KYC (Know Your Customer) process, which plays a fundamental role in fraud prevention, risk management, and compliance with AML regulations.
Scams and Fraud
Ecommerce has revolutionised the way we shop, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility. However, this digital transformation has also given rise to various fraudulent activities targeting both consumers and businesses. Understanding the meaning and definition of fraud in ecommerce is crucial for effective prevention and protection.
TradFi and DeFi Convergence
The rise of crypto, blockchain, and digital assets is transforming the global financial landscape, forcing banks, fintechs, merchants, and payment service providers (PSPs) to rethink how money moves in a digital-first world. With crypto exchanges gaining mainstream traction, central banks exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and major corporations integrating stablecoins and NFTs into their business models, financial institutions can no longer afford to ignore the Web 3 revolution.
Embedded Finance
Embedded Finance refers to integrating financial services - such as payments, lending, insurance, and investments - into non-financial platforms. Instead of navigating separate banking websites or apps, customers can access these services directly within the platforms they already use. This enables them to make payments, secure loans, or purchase insurance without leaving the app or website.
Payment Orchestration
Far from being a fleeting trend, payment orchestration is swiftly becoming a strategic tool for merchants dealing with the complexities of digital payments.
A2A Payments
Account-to-account (A2A) payments are direct fund transfers from one bank account to another, bypassing the need for intermediary payment tools such as cards, thus reducing the number of parties involved in processing transactions.
Real-Time Payments
With the terminology used interchangeably in the last couple of years, real-time payments (RTPs) or instant/faster/immediate payments have been increasingly discussed in the financial services space. Real-time payments are transformational for businesses worldwide, redefining conventional banking norms. With accelerated transfers, companies can improve their cash flow management, simplify administrative processes, and create a better customer experience. Whether the use cases revolve around ecommerce transaction speed or real-time payout of gig economy workers, instant transactions could potentially impact multiple aspects of commerce.
Current themes
