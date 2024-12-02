Ripple has announced plans to acquire BC Payments Australia, a move that would grant it an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) and enable the company to offer its full payments stack in Australia through a single integration. The acquisition remains subject to completion.

Rather than applying for an AFSL directly, Ripple is pursuing the licence through the acquisition of a company that already holds one, a faster route to market, though one contingent on the deal closing. If completed, the licence would allow Ripple to deliver onboarding, compliance, funding, foreign exchange, liquidity management, and payout services to Australian customers under a regulated framework.

Regional growth and existing presence

Ripple cited near-doubling of its APAC payments volume year-on-year in 2025 as context for the move, though it did not disclose specific figures. Australian customers currently using Ripple Payments include Hai Ha Money Transfer, Stables, Caleb & Brown, Flash Payments, and Independent Reserve.

The Australian expansion follows Ripple's recent announcement of USD 100 billion in total processed volume across its network, alongside the launch of managed custody, virtual account collections, and stablecoin settlement capabilities across 60 markets.

Ripple has also confirmed participation in Project Acacia, an initiative led by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre focused on digital asset infrastructure, signalling broader engagement with the Australian regulatory and innovation ecosystem.

The acquisition reflects a wider pattern among global payments and crypto firms seeking regulatory footholds in the Asia Pacific through targeted licence acquisitions rather than lengthy direct application processes. Australia has emerged as a focal market for regulated digital asset and cross-border payment services, supported by a relatively structured licensing environment and strong demand for remittance and foreign exchange solutions.

Commenting on the news, Fiona Murray, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Ripple, said Australia is a key market for the company and that an AFSL strengthens its ability to scale Ripple Payments across the region.