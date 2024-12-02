SumUp, a UK-based payments firm best known for its point-of-sale terminals, has been understood to be inviting banks to pitch for roles on an initial public offering (IPO) on a European exchange, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

London, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt have been identified as potential venues, with the company working with STJ Advisors on listing preparations. No final decision has been made.

The listing could value SumUp at USD 10 billion or more, according to the aforementioned sources. That would represent an increase from the USD 8.5 billion valuation the company achieved in a funding round in 2023. A representative for SumUp declined to comment.

European venue preference and market context

The decision to pursue a European listing follows advice from SumUp's advisers, who are reported to have steered the company away from a US IPO largely on the basis of the proportion of its sales generated outside the US. The move runs counter to a broader trend of high-growth technology and fintech companies gravitating towards US public markets.

The European fintech IPO track record has been mixed in recent periods. Sweden-based Klarna and Israel-based eToro both listed in New York and saw their shares fall following their debuts, a performance that may have weighed on the calculus for European firms considering transatlantic listings.

SumUp's European IPO consideration comes at a time of renewed debate about the competitiveness of European capital markets, particularly London and Amsterdam, in attracting high-growth technology listings. Regulatory and structural reforms aimed at improving listing conditions on European exchanges have been under discussion across several jurisdictions in recent years, with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) among those to have introduced changes to listing rules.



In addition to the reports about its IPO plans, SumUp also announced in October 2025 that it was preparing to seek banking licences in the EU and the UK. This came as the latest step in the company's goal to go beyond payments and move into wider financial services. At that time, SumUp, which already held e-money licences in the UK, Ireland, and Lithuania, sought to prioritise an EU application before turning to the more competitive British market.