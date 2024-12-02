Daria Kahurina, Founding CMO, and Bogdan Zadorozhny, Co-Founder and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of 8B.world, discuss Central Asia’s payment space.

A region at an inflexion point

Across Central Asia, money has started to move differently. Once defined by distance, cash, and fragmented infrastructure, the region is rapidly becoming one of the most dynamic digital-payment corridors in the world. Between 2020 and 2025, the share of non-cash retail transactions rose from below 45% to above 80%, while more than 60 million people across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan began using digital wallets as part of daily life.

At 8B.world, we see this transformation from both directions. Global payment leaders are entering through 8B’s infrastructure, connecting local payment methods (LPMs) into gaming and ecommerce rails enhanced by AI-driven compliance and FX tools. At the same time, regional innovators such as Scat.kz are reimagining local payments to welcome Chinese, Indian, and global travellers, creating a more seamless and hospitable cross-border experience.

Central Asia is no longer focused on simply digitising transactions. It is now building a connected financial space, where ecosystems extend across borders, currencies, and communities.

Uzbekistan – from domestic scale to regional connectivity

Uzbekistan has evolved from a national player into the architect of regional interoperability. David Melikidze, CEO of Uzcard, explains: ‘Our mission is to make national payment systems interoperable, so that a card issued in Tashkent can be used instantly in Bishkek, Almaty, or Dubai – with the same security and transparency as at home. When national systems connect, regional trade accelerates, and so does trust’. Uzcard’s open architecture already supports Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay, Discover, and Diners Club, with American Express and Elcard (Kyrgyzstan) integration underway.

Kazakhstan – from super app dominance to interoperability

Kazakhstan remains the financial powerhouse of Central Asia. Each day, the country processes roughly KZT 6.3 trillion (USD 11.7 billion) in digital transactions, with non-cash operations accounting for 98% by volume. Alex Somov, Advisor to the CEO, Wooppay, reflects on the country’s evolution: ‘80% of transactions belong to a single platform. The next frontier is interoperability – a unified QR for all banks’.

Wooppay has expanded QR and direct carrier billing (DCB) networks beyond major cities, raising cashless use in regional areas from 45% to 68%. Its ESG-driven approach – from paperless operations to fintech education partnerships – shows that inclusion and innovation can grow together. The next stage for Kazakhstan is not scale but openness: aligning super apps, banks, and telecoms around shared rails and transparent APIs.

With more than 10 million active billing accounts, Beeline has become the region’s connective tissue for digital commerce. ‘For many rural users, a mobile phone is the bank branch. Our goal is to make mobile commerce universal’, says Amyrkhan Chikanayev, FinTech Director, Beeline Kazakhstan. DCB transactions grew by 25% in 2025, expanding beyond gaming and streaming into education, services, and utilities. Beeline is now piloting wallet-to-wallet transfers with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan – and testing QR interoperability with Chinese gateways. Its upcoming merchant bundle will merge cards, wallets, and BNPL into one checkout API.

Kyrgyzstan – innovation as a national model

Kyrgyzstan has quietly become a laboratory for practical fintech innovation. More than 65% of all transactions are now cashless, powered by MBank’s ELQR system and cross-border connectivity through Visa Direct and Thunes. The bank’s ecosystem (MMarket, MTravel, MInvest, and MTicket) integrates financial services into everyday life. ‘Digital inclusion is our strategic advantage, not a constraint’, Marat Toraliyev, First Deputy CEO for Strategy and Digital Development, MBank.

MBank’s ESG efforts mirror its agility: cutting paper use by 70%, partnering with Visa’s She’s Next programme to empower female entrepreneurs, and deploying cartomats for remote onboarding in rural areas. It is a lean national model proving that small markets can drive scalable innovation.

Regional trends defining 2026

Cross-border interoperability: regional connectivity has become the cornerstone of Central Asia’s payment modernisation. As David Melikidze, CEO of Uzcard, explains: ‘The ongoing integration between Uzcard and Elcard (Kyrgyzstan), combined with the rollout of Kazakhstan’s Instant Payment System, is laying the foundation for a unified settlement layer across Central Asia – one that moves money at the same speed it creates opportunity.’ This interoperability agenda is reshaping how national systems communicate, setting the stage for real-time cross-border settlements across the region.

Instant payouts and disbursements: liquidity emerged as the single most important operational factor for both merchants and payment providers. Alex Somov, Advisor to the CEO at Wooppay, captures the market’s evolution: ‘80 % of transactions belong to a single platform. The next frontier is interoperability – a unified QR for all banks.’ His remark reflects the region’s broader pivot toward instant rails and shared infrastructure, where speed of settlement defines competitiveness and customer trust alike.

Rise of LPMs: QR, wallets, DCB, and BNPL now account for roughly 45% of ecommerce checkouts in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This demonstrates that local methods are no longer alternatives to cards, but the mainstream of digital finance.

ESG as efficiency: paperless KYC and digital onboarding reduce both friction and environmental footprint, aligning cost control with sustainability. MBank has cut paper use through full digital migration and remote onboarding via cartomats, while Wooppay integrates ESG metrics into its operational reviews. Together, they illustrate how responsible innovation, and not just regulation, is driving efficiency across emerging markets.

The Eurasian digital rail – from cash to code

Three forces now define the region’s future:

API connectivity – open interfaces connecting banks, PSPs, and telcos for real-time clearing. LPM expansion – local payment methods scaling globally through 8B.world’s aggregated rails. Embedded Finance and transparent FX – cross-border trade settling instantly and sustainably.

At 8B.world, we see the shift from fragmented integration to a coordinated regional framework, where global PSPs unlock access through our network, and local players such as Scat.kz reshape acceptance to meet the expectations of Chinese, Indian, and global digital consumers.

Conclusion – beyond transactions

Central Asia’s payment story is no longer about catching up. It is about redesigning how money moves across borders – faster, cleaner, and more inclusively than before. From Uzcard’s interoperable network to Wooppay’s ESG commitment, Beeline’s telecom reach, and MBank’s inclusion model, each adds a vital piece to a regional puzzle that is rapidly fitting together.

‘At 8B.world, we believe Central Asia is not a frontier – it’s a living laboratory for global payments, where new models are tested, refined, and exported’, says Bogdan Zadorozhny, Co-Founder and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. The result is a region no longer waiting for innovation to arrive, but already defining what comes next.

About the authors

Daria Kashurina is the Founding CMO at 8B.world, where she leads the global marketing strategy and positioning across emerging fintech markets. With a background that bridges financial technology, consulting, and hospitality, she brings a multidimensional view to brand development and market insight. Her earlier experience with Jones Lang LaSalle and a range of international marketing projects allows her to anticipate and shape industry trends rather than follow them.

Bogdan Zadorozhny is the Co-Founder and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at 8B.world, with over 20 years of experience in global payments, fintech, banking, and digital transformation. Before co-founding 8B.world, he held senior leadership roles at Ant Group, Visa, Citi, BNP Paribas, Thomson Reuters, and Lazada. An advocate for open financial ecosystems and emerging payment technologies, Bogdan combines strategic insight with hands-on experience in building cross-border payment infrastructure and AI-driven financial products.

About 8B.world

8B.world is a PSP rooted in Central Asia, connecting international businesses with local payment methods. It operates a modern, standardised platform that enables PSPs and enterprises to collect and disburse funds efficiently in hard-to-reach markets across the Caucasus and Central Asia – including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and beyond – and extends its network into the broader ‘Stan’ region. The name 8B reflects the company’s founding vision: advancing financial inclusion for all eight billion people through access, connectivity, and innovation.