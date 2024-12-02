Banco do Brasil has launched a cross-border Pix payment feature in Argentina, allowing Brazilian users to complete purchases at local merchants using Brazil's instant payment system, with potential expansion to other regions under consideration.

The service was developed in partnership with Banco Patagonia, the Argentina-based lender controlled by Banco do Brasil. Notably, the feature is open to any Brazilian Pix user, regardless of whether they hold an account with Banco do Brasil, broadening access beyond the bank's own customer base.

Expansion at scale

Brazilian customers in Argentina scan a QR code using their banking app to pay at participating merchants. The merchant receives payment in Argentine pesos, while the customer is debited in Brazilian reais. Banco do Brasil manages the underlying currency conversion from peso to real, along with any applicable taxes, which are displayed to the customer at the point of confirmation.

Argentina represents the first international deployment of Pix under Banco do Brasil's cross-border strategy. The bank has indicated it is evaluating an extension of the feature to other countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with a focus on markets with significant Brazilian diaspora communities.

The launch is strategically grounded in Pix's domestic reach. Created by Brazil's central bank, Pix supports instant, round-the-clock transfers at no cost to individuals and is backed by around 900 institutions. The system has reached over 170 million users and has become Brazil's most widely used payment method, according to the regulator.

Felipe Prince, the bank's vice president for Internal Controls and Risk Management, said the launch strengthens Banco do Brasil's international operations and reflects its commitment to payment innovation. Banco Patagonia CEO Oswaldo Parre described the initiative as a step towards regional integration.

The move reflects a broader trend of domestic instant payment schemes seeking cross-border interoperability, a development gaining traction across multiple regions as regulators and financial institutions look to reduce friction in international retail payments.