Argentina-based Ualá has closed a USD 195 million financing round led by Allianz X, valuing the fintech at USD 3.2 billion.

Following this announcement, the round also drew participation from both new and existing investors, including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Tencent, TABLE Holdings, Soros Fund Management, and D1 Capital Partners.

The capital injection is intended to accelerate growth across Ualá's financial ecosystem in Latin America, where the company currently serves more than 11 million customers and holds banking licences in each of its operating markets.

Deepening the Allianz partnership

According to the official press release, the latest round builds on a financing relationship that has developed over several years. In 2024, Ualá closed its Series E round at USD 366 million, at which point Allianz X consolidated its position as a key long-term partner. The new funding deepens that arrangement, with the two companies having already moved jointly into the insurtech space in Argentina in 2026 through the launch of fully digital life and personal accident insurance products embedded within the Ualá app.

Since launch, the insurance offering has generated more than 300.000 quotes within weeks of going live. The products feature instant issuance, fixed pricing, and customisable coverage, positioned as an example of insurance distribution integrated directly into a banking platform rather than sold through traditional channels.

For Allianz X, the investment supports a stated strategy to expand its digital presence and diversify distribution in Latin America, a region it has identified as a growth priority. The partnership is structured around combining Ualá's regional customer base with Allianz's global expertise in insurance and investment products.

Market context and growth trajectory

Through a single application, Ualá is expected to offer a range of services including debit and credit cards, consumer lending, investments, insurance, and acquiring solutions for merchants. The platform operates on a fully digital model with no physical branch infrastructure.

In addition, as Latin America continues to attract attention from global financial investors owing to a combination of high smartphone penetration, significant underinsurance rates, and large populations with limited access to formal banking, Ualá's positioning at the intersection of banking and insurance distribution reflects a broader trend in the region towards integrated financial super-apps, particularly among younger and underserved demographics.

The funding round signals continued investor confidence in Embedded Finance models in emerging markets, as well as in the commercial viability of digitally native banking platforms operating under full regulatory licensing frameworks.