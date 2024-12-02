US-based ACI Worldwide has announced the launch of ACI Connetic for Cards, a card payments suite integrated within ACI Connetic, the company's cloud-native payments platform.

The launch extends ACI Connetic's existing account-to-account and fraud prevention capabilities to include card issuing, acquiring, and ATM and self-service banking functions within a single, unified architecture.

ACI Connetic was introduced in 2025 as a unified, cloud-native platform combining account-to-account payments, card payments, and AI-driven fraud prevention. The addition of ACI Connetic for Cards applies the same architectural approach to modernising card payment processing operations, which ACI states currently process more than 300 billion card transactions annually across its acquiring, issuing, and ATM solutions.

Platform capabilities and modernisation rationale

ACI Connetic for Cards is designed to support the full transaction lifecycle, covering data capture and authentication across all channels, intelligent transaction routing, and authorisation and clearing to support settlement between institutions. The suite is delivered as a cloud-native, API-first platform with embedded fraud management and digital identity capabilities.

The launch comes as global card transaction volumes continue to grow. Card transactions totalled 776 billion in 2024 and are projected to reach 1.1 trillion annually by 2029, a 43% increase, driven by contactless adoption, ecommerce growth, and B2B digitalisation. Against this backdrop, ACI positions the new suite as providing banks with a modernisation path that does not require institutions to elevate operational risk during the transition.

Thomas Warsop, CEO and President of ACI Worldwide, said the launch brings the ACI Connetic standard to the heart of retail payments, modernising the issuing, acquiring, and ATM capabilities that banks depend on, and providing a solid foundation that opens a low-risk path to new services and payment types.

Bill Farris, Head of Issuing and Acquiring at ACI Worldwide, said the platform brings card processing and account-to-account payments together on a single cloud-native platform, enhanced with fraud and identity intelligence to deliver resilience and operational efficiency at the pace customers require.

Customer deployment

Germany-based Solaris SE is among the financial institutions using ACI Connetic. Peter Hüftlein, Head of Product Accounts at Solaris SE, said the unified, cloud-native approach supports the company in simplifying operations, accelerating change, and innovating across payment types with greater control, describing ACI Connetic as a resilient foundation that supports growth and the delivery of new customer experiences.

