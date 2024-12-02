ACI Worldwide

For nearly 50 years, ACI has been driving the future of real-time payment solutions. Now, ACI is advancing this heritage of experience to the merchant side, enabling faster payments for their customers with instant liquidity, reduced costs, no chargebacks, and no fraud.
Core solution
Payments Orchestration
Target market
-
Indirect: PSP, ISV, ISO PayFac, fintech, merchant acquirers
-
Direct: merchants, retailers, CPG, hospitality and travel, gaming, transportation, airlines, digital entertainment, marketplaces, shared economy
Contact details
For any queries, please feel free to reach out either via our phone, email, or fill out our contact us form:
Email: merchantpayments@aciworldwide.com
Contact us: https://www.aciworldwide.com/merchant-consultation
Geographical presence
Global (34 countries)
Year founded
1975
Investors
Publicly Traded - NASDAQ: ACIW
Licence type
APM agnostic and acquirer independent
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
ACI collaborates with leading associations, technology and software providers around the world to ensure that our customers can rely on the superior performance of our products and solutions.
For more details, please click here.
Standards and certifications
-
FPSL Accreditation - Faster Payments Services Limited
-
ISO 27001 - Information security management
-
PCI - Payment card industry data security standards
-
Carbon trust standard
-
PCI - Payment card industry data security standards
-
FFIEC - Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council
-
DSS - Data Security Standard
-
SSAE-18 - Auditing and reporting standard established by AICPA
-
SOC 2 - Standards of Control reporting
-
ITIL - Infrastructure Technology Information Library
While ACI does have its own quality assurance processes with supporting documentation, there are some standards to which ACI has not been formally assessed against or certified to. These include:
-
ISO 9001 - Quality management
-
ISO 14001 - Environmental management
-
OHSAS 18001 - Occupational health and safety management
-
EU Code of Conduct for data centres - Corporate status (Benchmarks for data centre efficiency and best practice)
-
ISO 22301 – business continuity management
-
ISO 31000:2009 - Risk Management
-
ISO 37001:2016 - Anti-Bribery Management Systems
In addition, ACI does not hold the following accreditations, as they are not applicable to its business:
Company's motto
Delivering mission-critical payments software for banks, merchants, and billers
Service provider type
Payment service provider - acquirer
ACI Worldwide provides an acquirer agnostic solution.
ACI Worldwide offers end-to-end payments and risk management services. ACI's solution is white-label for merchant Intermediaries, such as PSPs, ISOs, payment facilitators, ISVs, and acquirers, or can be used directly by merchants. It is a multi-language, multi-currency solution, which is connected to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and alternative payment methods across the globe.
Main area of focus
Mission-critical, real-time payments software
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/in store
Yes
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes - ACI Worldwide provides scheduled flexible instalments for merchants to setup subscriptions and recurring payments from a vast variety of options including monthly, weekly, and daily.
Payment methods supported
Yes
Settlement currencies
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
ACI Worldwide offers ERP integration, onboarding, factoring, e-invoicing, and AP automation to lending and KYC.
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integrationYes
- E-invoicing (automated)Yes
- FactoringYes - Supported by our connected partners
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX - number of currencies available
ACI Worldwide is not an Acquirer/PayFac, but supports multi-currency with Secure ecommerce and omni-commerce solutions.
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
Yes
Current account/settlement account
ACI Worldwide is not an Acquirer
Embedded Finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
ACI Worldwide helps to facilitate KYC
Clients
Main clients/references
More information available upon request
Case studies
Customer information upon request. For a selection of ACI Worldwide case studies please click here.
Awards
https://www.aciworldwide.com/about-aci/awards-and-rankings
Transactions
Transaction volume
225+ billion consumer transactions
500+ million bill pay transactions
Transaction value
USD 14 trillion in payments and securities transactions daily