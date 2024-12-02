ACI Worldwide

For nearly 50 years, ACI has been driving the future of real-time payment solutions. Now, ACI is advancing this heritage of experience to the merchant side, enabling faster payments for their customers with instant liquidity, reduced costs, no chargebacks, and no fraud.

Core solution

Payments Orchestration

Target market

Merchants

Intermediaries

PSPs

Banks and Financial Institutions

Payment orchestration platform target groups:

Indirect: PSP, ISV, ISO PayFac, fintech, merchant acquirers Direct: merchants, retailers, CPG, hospitality and travel, gaming, transportation, airlines, digital entertainment, marketplaces, shared economy

Contact details

For any queries, please feel free to reach out either via our phone, email, or fill out our contact us form:

Email: merchantpayments@aciworldwide.com

Contact us: https://www.aciworldwide.com/merchant-consultation

Geographical presence

Global (34 countries)

Year founded

1975

Investors

Publicly Traded - NASDAQ: ACIW

Licence type

APM agnostic and acquirer independent

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

ACI collaborates with leading associations, technology and software providers around the world to ensure that our customers can rely on the superior performance of our products and solutions.

For more details, please click here.

Standards and certifications

FPSL Accreditation - Faster Payments Services Limited

ISO 27001 - Information security management

PCI - Payment card industry data security standards

Carbon trust standard

PCI - Payment card industry data security standards

FFIEC - Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

DSS - Data Security Standard

SSAE-18 - Auditing and reporting standard established by AICPA

SOC 2 - Standards of Control reporting

ITIL - Infrastructure Technology Information Library

ISO 9001 - Quality management

ISO 14001 - Environmental management

OHSAS 18001 - Occupational health and safety management

EU Code of Conduct for data centres - Corporate status (Benchmarks for data centre efficiency and best practice)

ISO 22301 – business continuity management

ISO 31000:2009 - Risk Management

ISO 37001:2016 - Anti-Bribery Management Systems

ISO 20000:2011 (IT Service Management)

ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) or OHSAS18001 (Health and Safety Management Standard)

Company's motto

While ACI does have its own quality assurance processes with supporting documentation, there are some standards to which ACI has not been formally assessed against or certified to. These include:In addition, ACI does not hold the following accreditations, as they are not applicable to its business:

Delivering mission-critical payments software for banks, merchants, and billers

Service provider type

Payment service provider - acquirer

ACI Worldwide provides an acquirer agnostic solution.

ACI Worldwide offers end-to-end payments and risk management services. ACI's solution is white-label for merchant Intermediaries, such as PSPs, ISOs, payment facilitators, ISVs, and acquirers, or can be used directly by merchants. It is a multi-language, multi-currency solution, which is connected to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and alternative payment methods across the globe.

Main area of focus

Mission-critical, real-time payments software

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/in store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes - ACI Worldwide provides scheduled flexible instalments for merchants to setup subscriptions and recurring payments from a vast variety of options including monthly, weekly, and daily.

Payment methods supported

Yes

Settlement currencies

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

ACI Worldwide offers ERP integration, onboarding, factoring, e-invoicing, and AP automation to lending and KYC.

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

- FactoringYes - Supported by our connected partners

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

ACI Worldwide is not an Acquirer/PayFac, but supports multi-currency with Secure ecommerce and omni-commerce solutions.

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

ACI Worldwide is not an Acquirer

Embedded Finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

ACI Worldwide helps to facilitate KYC

Clients

Main clients/references

More information available upon request

Case studies

Customer information upon request. For a selection of ACI Worldwide case studies please click here.

Awards

https://www.aciworldwide.com/about-aci/awards-and-rankings

Transactions

Transaction volume

225+ billion consumer transactions

500+ million bill pay transactions

Transaction value

USD 14 trillion in payments and securities transactions daily