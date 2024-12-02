UK-based PPRO has partnered with PayPal to make Swish available as a payment method within PayPal's platform, enabling Sweden's 8.7 million Swish users to pay with their preferred method at online merchants worldwide.

The integration connects Swish's domestic payment infrastructure with PayPal's global merchant network through PPRO's local payments platform.

The Swish integration forms part of a broader cooperation between PayPal and PPRO, through which PayPal has enabled more than 30 local payment methods for merchants globally. PPRO serves as PayPal's technology provider for local payment infrastructure.

Swedish ecommerce context

Sweden is among Europe's more developed ecommerce markets, with online sales reaching approximately USD 15 billion in 2025. Swedish consumers direct a notable share of online spending to merchants outside Sweden, with 82% of PayPal users in Sweden having made at least one purchase from a foreign retailer in 2025, according to PayPal internal data. The integration is designed to address this cross-border purchasing behaviour by allowing Swedish shoppers to use a domestically familiar payment method when transacting with international merchants.

Talking about the move, Simon Nilsson, Chief Business Officer at Swish, described the integration as a natural step in making Swish available in more ecommerce contexts, connecting a payment method trusted by millions of Swedish consumers with PayPal's global platform.

Motie Bring, CEO at PPRO, said the collaboration with PayPal is built on a shared objective of making local payment methods more accessible for international commerce, and that integrating Swish into PayPal's platform connects global merchants with one of the most digitally advanced consumer markets in Europe. Bring noted that the integration is aimed at giving Swedish shoppers a familiar checkout experience while enabling merchants to reach new markets.

Merchant and consumer implications

For merchants using PayPal, the Swish integration removes the need for separate local payment arrangements to capture Swedish consumer demand. For Swedish shoppers, it provides access to a payment method they recognise within an international checkout environment. The arrangement reflects a broader trend of global payment platforms expanding local payment method coverage through infrastructure partnerships, rather than building direct integrations with each domestic scheme independently.