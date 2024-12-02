Sweden-based Klarna and US-based eBay have announced the expansion of their embedded resale integration to six new markets, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland.

The feature allows eligible purchases made with Klarna to be listed for resale on eBay directly through the Klarna app, with product images, descriptions, and key details automatically pre-filled using Klarna's purchase data.

The expansion follows the feature's launch in the US and UK in December 2024. Since then, Klarna users have created more than one million eBay listings through the Klarna app, with strong engagement recorded in categories including automotive parts, accessories, and fashion.

How the integration works

The embedded resale feature is accessible within the Klarna app, where users can initiate a resale listing for eligible past purchases. The automatic population of listing details from purchase data removes the need for manual data entry, reducing the effort required to list an item on eBay's marketplace. The integration connects Klarna's transaction history with eBay's global seller infrastructure, allowing users to move from purchase to resale within a single application.

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, said that embedding resale directly into the payments experience and connecting it to eBay's marketplace turns past purchases into future value, and that the expansion to six new markets reflects strong consumer adoption and a belief that circular commerce should be built into everyday purchases.

Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP of Product at eBay Services, said the integration helps high-quality pre-loved items find new homes more quickly, and that the expansion reflects eBay's continued focus on recommerce at a global scale.

Market context

The rollout comes as secondhand commerce continues to grow across major consumer markets. eBay's Recommerce Report indicates that nearly nine in ten consumers plan to maintain or increase their secondhand spending. For Klarna, the integration represents an extension of its role beyond payment facilitation into the broader commerce lifecycle, from initial purchase through to resale. For eBay, the partnership provides an embedded acquisition channel for new listings tied directly to recent consumer purchases, targeting categories with established resale demand.