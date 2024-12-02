UK-based payments platform Cashflows has partnered with Open Banking provider fumopay to launch a real-time payout solution for merchants. The collaboration enables businesses to send funds directly to destination accounts via account-to-account (A2A) payment rails, removing the delays and manual handling associated with traditional disbursement models.

Use cases and sector coverage

The solution is designed to serve merchants across sectors where timely disbursement is operationally critical. Payroll providers processing salary and contractor payments, insurers issuing claims and settlements, and ecommerce businesses handling refunds and returns are among the primary use cases. The offering also addresses the needs of brokers and independent software vendors (ISVs) seeking to embed payout functionality within their platforms, as well as operators in regulated skill-based gaming environments where prompt prize distribution is central to user trust.

The breadth of applicable sectors reflects a broader shift in payment expectations: both consumers and businesses increasingly expect funds to arrive without delay, placing speed, transparency, and reliability at the centre of the disbursement experience.

Platform capabilities and integration

Merchants access the solution through a dedicated portal that allows them to initiate and manage real-time payments, with visibility provided through integrated reporting and transaction monitoring. For organisations requiring deeper system connectivity, API access enables automated payouts to be embedded directly within existing workflows and platforms.

Risk management capabilities are built into the platform's architecture. Businesses can configure payout thresholds, apply validation rules, and use account and identity verification tools to ensure accurate and secure routing of funds. The layered controls are intended to reduce fraud exposure while supporting regulatory compliance. Centralised oversight of the full payout lifecycle provides additional transparency and accountability.

Strategic context

A company official at Cashflows noted that payout processes have historically depended on manual handling, exposing businesses to operational inefficiencies and potential error or fraud. The partnership with fumopay aims to address this by introducing structured governance, account verification, traceability, and secure payment initiation within a single framework.

fumopay's founder described the collaboration as reflective of a shared focus on advancing A2A payment capabilities, combining fumopay's Open Banking technology with Cashflows' merchant distribution to support automation, security, and scalability.

The partnership positions both companies within a competitive market for real-time business disbursement, where Open Banking rails are increasingly seen as a viable alternative to card-based or batch payment methods for payout use cases.