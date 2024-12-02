UK-based cloud accounting platform iplicit has announced a strategic partnership with UK-based embedded payments platform Crezco to launch iplicitPay, a suite of embedded payment features integrated directly into iplicit's accounts payable workflow.

The partnership was announced on 4 March 2026, with iplicitPay set to become available to customers in the coming months.

Crezco is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and provides the underlying payment infrastructure for the new offering. Payments within iplicitPay are authorised through customers' existing online banking accounts using Open Banking infrastructure, which connects to UK financial institutions via a standardised payment layer.

Addressing a gap in the UK mid-market

Previously, iplicit customers managed invoices, approvals, and matching within the platform but were required to export payment files or log into separate banking portals to execute payments, a process the company says created administrative overhead, visibility gaps, and reconciliation challenges.

iplicit positions the partnership as a first for the UK mid-market accounting sector. While some entry-level accounting solutions offer in-app payment features for small businesses, iplicit states these lack the functionality required for mid-market complexity. Competing mid-market platforms continue to require manual payment file exports, and enterprise platforms offering embedded payments have, to date, limited this capability to US customers.

iplicitPay's capabilities include bulk payment execution, payment scheduling for future dates, approval delegation, real-time payment tracking, automated reconciliation, and bank-level security through Open Banking authorisation.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Product Officer at iplicit, said the partnership with Crezco delivers a complete accounts payable workflow with embedded payments, a capability that customers had been requesting and that UK mid-market solutions had been lacking. He noted that finance teams can now pay suppliers in a single session, schedule payments in advance, and track everything in real time without leaving the platform.

Ralph Rogge, CEO of Crezco, said the integration is designed to help businesses reduce complexity, improve visibility, and maintain control over cash flow by embedding payments directly into the tools they already use.

Platform context

iplicit's platform serves over 50,000 daily users across more than 100 countries, operating across sectors including financial services, property management, manufacturing, education, and the nonprofit sector. The platform targets two mid-market segments: organisations moving off legacy on-premises systems, and businesses that have outgrown entry-level cloud accounting solutions.