CellPoint Digital and PayPal partner on payment orchestration

Following this announcement, CellPoint Digital has integrated PayPal into its payment orchestration platform, enabling travel and retail merchants to activate PayPal wallet and BNPL options through a single connection.

The integration will focus on allowing merchants to embed PayPal's consumer payment methods across digital sales channels without adding separate technical connections. Through CellPoint Digital's platform, merchants gain access to PayPal's wallet experience and BNPL solutions alongside the orchestration layer's existing routing, reporting, and operational management capabilities.

Addressing complexity in cross-border commerce

According to the official press release, payment orchestration platforms serve as a middleware layer between merchants and multiple payment service providers, allowing businesses to manage payment routing, redundancy, and method availability from a centralised point. For travel and retail merchants operating across multiple markets, adding a widely recognised consumer payment method such as PayPal through an existing orchestration integration reduces the time and technical overhead typically associated with direct PSP connections.

The partnership addresses a recognised challenge in global digital commerce: merchants expanding into new regions must balance consumer payment preferences with the operational complexity of maintaining multiple payment integrations. Through the process of routing PayPal through its orchestration infrastructure, CellPoint Digital positions the integration as a way to support faster market entry and consistent checkout performance across geographies.

PayPal's network spans more than 400 million active accounts globally, making it a frequently requested payment method among cross-border shoppers, particularly in the travel sector where consumer trust and purchase security carry significant weight.

Scope and strategic positioning

CellPoint Digital's platform is used primarily by airlines, travel companies, and retail merchants managing high transaction volumes across multiple currencies and geographies. The addition of PayPal extends the platform's payment method coverage and may support merchants seeking to improve acceptance rates in markets where PayPal holds strong consumer adoption, including the US, Germany, and the UK.

The integration will enable merchants contracted with CellPoint Digital to activate PayPal without a new direct agreement or separate technical build. The operational model, accessing PayPal through the orchestration layer rather than via a standalone integration, also centralises reconciliation and reporting, which is a common operational requirement for enterprise-level travel merchants.