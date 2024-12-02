France-based Travelsoft Pay, the payments division of Travelsoft Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard to deliver B2B payment infrastructure for the global travel ecosystem.

The partnership will see Travelsoft Pay's platform leverage Mastercard's Wholesale Program (MWP), a virtual card number (VCN)-based payment solution that has been used across the travel sector for over ten years.

Travelsoft Group states that its platforms serve hundreds of customers worldwide and process EUR 50 billion in annual travel gross merchandise value, supporting booking and operational workflows across the industry.

Platform capabilities and partnership scope

Travelsoft Pay is structured as a cloud-native, modular platform integrated with Travelsoft's travel systems. It is designed to automate pay-ins and pay-outs, support reconciliation, and provide travel companies with transparency and control over payment flows across multiple countries and currencies. Through the Mastercard Wholesale Program, the platform will enable travel intermediaries to generate VCN-based payments that are flexible and instantly issued.

The partnership targets the full B2B payment chain within travel commerce, covering the flow of funds from booking through to final settlement. A stated aim of the collaboration is to reduce operational complexity for travel intermediaries and suppliers while improving liquidity management.

Christian Sabbagh, CEO of Travelsoft Group, said the combination of Mastercard's technology with Travelsoft Pay's API-first platform is intended to ensure that buyers, suppliers, and travellers can transact with reliability and transparency, and that funds are protected, reconciled, and delivered across markets.

Expanding on this, Mary Cotugno, Managing Director at Travelsoft Pay, noted that the platform was developed in response to the operational realities faced by travel intermediaries and suppliers, and is built to automate and scale how money moves across borders within a modular, travel-specific architecture.

Chiara Quaia, Senior Vice President for B2B Travel at Mastercard, said the partnership is aimed at building secure and scalable B2B payment infrastructure across the travel value chain.

Sector context

B2B payments in the travel sector involve complex flows across multiple intermediaries, currencies, and settlement timelines. VCN-based solutions have become a common mechanism for managing supplier payments in this environment, offering traceability and control compared with traditional payment methods. The Travelsoft Pay and Mastercard collaboration reflects continued investment in modernising this layer of travel commerce infrastructure.