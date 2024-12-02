Worldline processes first Wero online payment in Belgium

Worldline has processed Belgium's first Wero online payment, with the Belgian Red Cross-Flanders becoming the first organisation to adopt the pan-European method for ecommerce.

Following this announcement, Worldline has completed the first Wero online payment transaction in Belgium, marking the country's entry into ecommerce use of the pan-European digital payment method. The Belgian Red Cross-Flanders (Rode Kruis-Vlaanderen) is the first organisation supported by Worldline to integrate Wero as an online payment option, using it to accept a donation processed through the platform on 3 March 2026.

Belgium becomes the second European market after Germany to enable Wero for ecommerce transactions. The initiative follows the announcement of Wero's ecommerce launch in Belgium and positions Worldline as the payment service provider facilitating merchant access to the method in the country.

Wero's ecommerce expansion

According to the official press release, Wero is a pan-European digital payments scheme designed to operate across multiple European markets. Its extension into ecommerce represents a broader effort to establish a Europe-built alternative for online payments, distinct from established card network infrastructure.

For merchants, the integration is expected to not require significant operational reconfiguration. The setup is designed to work alongside existing payment flows, offering immediate payment confirmation and simplified reconciliation upon successful transactions. A company official described the approach as enabling merchants to deploy Wero without disrupting day-to-day operations.

The Belgian Red Cross-Flanders selected Wero as its first implementation of the method within its online donation infrastructure. A representative of the organisation noted that reliable and fast systems are central to its ability to fund and coordinate humanitarian work in Flanders, Belgium, and internationally.

Furthermore, Worldline’s role in enabling Wero for Belgian ecommerce merchants places it among the early acquirers extending the scheme's reach beyond Germany. Several Belgian retailers have already indicated plans to activate Wero as a payment option on their platforms, though no specific names or timelines were disclosed at the time of the announcement.

The development reflects a wider push by European financial institutions and payment providers to build out domestically governed payment infrastructure that can operate at scale across the EU's single market.