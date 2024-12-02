UK-based YouLend has announced a multi-year financing partnership with global investment firm Värde Partners, structured as a forward-flow agreement under which Värde may purchase up to USD 225 million in receivables originated by YouLend in the US.

The facility is intended to expand YouLend's capital base in the market and support its embedded financing operations for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

YouLend was founded in 2016 and provides revenue-based financing to SMBs through partnerships with ecommerce, payment, and technology platforms, enabling merchants to access funding within the tools they already use to run their businesses. The company states it has provided funding to more than 370,000 businesses globally to date.

US market focus and operational expansion

The new facility is directed specifically at YouLend's US originations, reflecting the company's stated commitment to growing its presence in the market. YouLend has recently relocated to a larger US headquarters in Atlanta, and in January 2026, opened an office in Germany to support its expansion across the EU.

Gaurav Maheshwari, Head of Capital Markets at YouLend, said the facility represents a significant step in scaling the US platform, and that Värde's experience in US asset-backed credit and speciality finance makes the firm a strong partner as YouLend continues to meet growing merchant demand.

Nikhil Gupta, Managing Director at Värde Partners, noted that the partnership was a substantial opportunity given Värde's familiarity with the fintech payment processing sector, having financed numerous platforms in the space over the years, and expressed the firm's intention to support YouLend's continued global expansion.

Embedded lending context

The agreement comes as demand for embedded lending infrastructure grows among enterprise platforms seeking to integrate financing directly into merchant-facing tools. SMBs have historically represented a significant share of US economic activity, and access to flexible working capital through platform-native financing channels has become an increasingly competitive area within fintech.

YouLend's forward-flow structure with Värde is consistent with a broader trend of Embedded Finance providers securing dedicated capital facilities to support origination growth without relying solely on balance sheet funding.