Singapore-based SUNRATE, a global payment and treasury management platform, has announced a strategic partnership with UK-based Repayd, a specialist travel merchant account provider.

The partnership was announced at ITB Berlin 2026 on 3 March 2026 and is designed to address the cross-border payment needs of international travel businesses.

The collaboration combines SUNRATE's global payment infrastructure and treasury capabilities with Repayd's travel-specific merchant account expertise. Together, the companies intend to support travel merchants across international payments, commercial card solutions for supplier payments, and multi-currency collections across key markets.

Operational scope and target customers

The partnership targets travel merchants, online travel agencies, marketplaces, and digital commerce platforms operating across multiple currencies and regulatory environments. The combined offering is designed to support cross-border collections and settlements, foreign exchange management, and payout speed and transparency, areas the companies identify as persistent operational challenges for businesses in the travel sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of SUNRATE, said that as travel businesses expand internationally and payment flows become more complex, resilient financial infrastructure becomes a critical operational requirement, and that the partnership reflects SUNRATE's commitment to powering the global movement of funds through a unified payments and treasury ecosystem.

Paul Batchelor, Head of Business Development for Europe at SUNRATE, noted that the partnership with Repayd enables travel merchants and digital platforms to simplify multi-currency collections, optimise settlement flows, and embed scalable spend capabilities across markets.

Adding to this, Will Plummer, CEO of Repayd, described travel as one of the most complex sectors in global payments, given the combination of multi-country bookings, varied currencies, and differing delivery timelines. He stated that the partnership strengthens the global payment capabilities available to Repayd's clients, to reduce processing costs through localised payment flows and support more efficient cross-border settlement.

Sector context

The travel payments sector presents distinct operational complexity, with transactions spanning multiple jurisdictions, currencies, and settlement windows. The partnership reflects broader demand among travel-focused businesses for specialist payment infrastructure that can accommodate this complexity while supporting cost efficiency and regulatory compliance across markets.