From cost centre to growth engine: Making payments a profit centre

Margins are tight, shopper expectations are ruthless, and the payments mix is only getting more complex. Yet many organisations still treat payments as a back-office necessity - measured on cost, not contribution. This new report, Making payments a profit centre, shows why that mindset is leaving money on the table, and what leading merchants are doing differently.



Drawing on interviews with payments leaders across travel, retail and subscription commerce - including Spotify, Finisterre and Blink Pet Foods - the report maps the shift from “keep checkout invisible” to “make payments perform”. You’ll see how payments teams are securing real C-suite sponsorship, building cross-functional steering groups, and using a single, end-to-end view of performance (including B2B flows) to prove commercial value.



The opportunity is measurable. Smart routing can cut debit costs by up to 26%. Real-time fee calculation can save up to $18 per cross-border credit card transaction. Adding the right payment methods can lift average order value by up to 46%. And with 79% of customers willing to switch merchants after a poor online experience, payments strategy is now inseparable from CX.



If you’re responsible for acceptance, cost, conversion, fraud or expansion, this is your playbook for turning payments into a revenue driver - with practical “quick wins” and longer-term moves you can take straight to your CFO and product teams.