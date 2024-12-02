With Klarna, eBay customers now have the choice to pay over time by selecting from Klarna’s range of pay later payment options at the checkout.











Details about the extended partnership

This collaboration is expected to expand buyers’ choices in how they pay, continuing eBay’s aim to tap into a younger demographic, as nearly half of Gen Z and Millennial consumers have used BNPL in the past 12 months and chose to pay over time.

Expanding from a successful launch in Germany, eBay is now offering Klarna’s payment options to shoppers in the UK, Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, with more markets coming soon.

As holiday shopping is expected to increase this season, eBay shoppers can choose from Klarna's payment options depending on their location, including interest-free Pay in 3, Pay in 30 days, or Financing for larger purchases with monthly repayments made over a longer period of time.

In addition to Klarna, eBay buyers can choose to pay with a variety of relevant payment options including major credit and debit cards and digital wallets. The new resell feature also makes it easy for shoppers to become eBay sellers and helps to expand eBay’s inventory.





Reselling on eBay with Klarna

Klarna users can now resell items bought through its app on eBay in minutes, with automatic listing details and images. Shoppers in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, and the Netherlands can maximise the worth of their past purchases, generate extra income, and contribute to recommerce.

This new feature coincides with eBay’s recent announcement of free selling in the UK, which combined with a new improved listing process, simple delivery, and optimised wallet functionality through eBay Balance, is improving the selling experience on eBay.