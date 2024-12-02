Mastercard has announced the completion of its first live, authenticated agentic transaction in Singapore, carried out in partnership with DBS and UOB.

The transaction involved an AI agent booking a ride to Singapore's Changi Airport through hoppa, a global mobility provider. The booking was facilitated by CardInfoLink's AI agent, which connects to hoppa's taxi and airport limousine network.

The transaction used tokenized credentials authenticated with Mastercard Payment Passkeys to provide consumer verification and data protection. Each transaction processed through Mastercard Agent Pay uses a Mastercard Agentic Token, uniquely issued to each agent to support security at the transaction level. Consumer consent is explicitly captured before execution, with purchase confirmation secured via Payment Passkeys.

Agent Pay framework and regional context

The Singapore transaction builds on earlier authenticated agentic transactions Mastercard has completed in Australia, New Zealand, and India, marking the continued expansion of the Agent Pay framework across the Asia Pacific. Mastercard has indicated plans to extend agentic commerce use cases across transportation, travel, entertainment, and retail in the region.

As part of its regional strategy, Mastercard is establishing an AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, described as its largest innovation space in the region. The company is also deploying dedicated agentic commerce teams across Asia Pacific to support financial institutions and merchants as they develop agent-led payment experiences, and is building collaborations with large language model providers and AI agents across the region.

Talking about the move, Minsook Cho, Country Manager for Singapore at Mastercard, said the transaction demonstrates how innovation can be brought into everyday services responsibly and securely with Agent Pay, and that the company is supporting the vision for AI-powered commerce by building trusted foundations with partners.

Adding to this, Ananya Sen, Group Head of Regional Consumer Products at DBS Bank, noted the bank views agentic commerce as an important development in the future of payments, particularly in an AI-enabled economy, and that the collaboration demonstrates how robust safeguards, transparency, and customer authorisation can be embedded responsibly from the outset.

Pratik Bhattacharjee, Head of Group Cards and Payment Products at UOB, said the partnership reflects the bank's proactive approach to consumer trends and provides a framework for agentic payments that combines advancement with governance, setting standards as AI becomes a key element in the future of commerce.

Sector implications

The Singapore milestone is notable for its deployment within a regulated banking environment involving two of the country's largest financial institutions. As agentic commerce moves from pilots to live transactions across multiple markets, the governance frameworks being established now, covering consent, tokenization, and authentication, are likely to shape how AI-initiated payments are structured across the broader Asia Pacific region.