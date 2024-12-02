Netherlands-based cloud-native payment processing company Silverflow has closed a USD 40 million Series B funding round, led by Picus Capital, a Germany-based deep-tech investor.

The round also saw participation from Rabo Investments Corporate Venturing and existing investors Inkef, GPT, Crane, and Coatue.

The company states it is approaching one billion transactions processed annually, having grown from approximately 180 transactions per day to nearly 1.75 million daily over the past two and a half years. Customers include acquiring banks, payment companies, and commerce platforms across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, among them Deutsche Bank, Bolt, Payabl., and Buckaroo.

Use of proceeds and expansion plans

Silverflow intends to use the capital to accelerate global expansion, develop its product offering, and grow its workforce by more than 50%, from approximately 85 to 120 employees, with a focus on software engineering and product development. Geographically, the funding will support expansion in North America, including its New York office, and further development of its presence in Southeast Asia.

On the product side, Silverflow plans to extend its support to additional card networks, including China UnionPay and JCB, complementing its existing coverage of Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, and Discover, as well as several local debit networks. The company will also invest in front-end tooling to make its data-rich APIs more accessible and expand its offering to include enhanced support for in-store payments.

Talking about the milestone, Anne Willem De Vries, CEO and co-founder of Silverflow, said the investment will enable the company to build infrastructure that helps acquiring banks, payment companies, and commerce platforms move faster and scale, describing the funding as validation that the market is ready to move beyond the constraints of legacy payment systems.

Florian Reichert, Partner at Picus Capital, said that Silverflow's growth rate and customer momentum demonstrate clear market demand for a modern processor, and that the company's cloud-native, single-API approach represents an inevitable evolution from the monolithic systems that have historically defined payments infrastructure.

Floris Onvlee, Director of Corporate Venturing at Rabo Investments, said the firm is proud to support Silverflow as a European company continuing its global expansion, and that the platform enables banks and financial institutions to offer a competitive payment solution from a technology standpoint.

Market context

Silverflow operates in the card processing segment, targeting acquiring banks and payment companies seeking to replace or supplement legacy processing infrastructure. The company's cloud-native architecture and single-API model are positioned as an alternative to established processors whose systems were built on older technology stacks, a distinction that has become increasingly relevant as payment volumes grow and the demand for real-time data access intensifies across the industry.