



As part of this initiative, ACI Worldwide embedded Swift cross-border payments, RTFS payments including Target2, SEPA Instant RT1 and TIPS payments. The company plans to further expand its capabilities in the future. Now, ACI Connetic merges account-to-account (A2A), card payments, and AI-powered fraud prevention on a unified cloud-native platform, in turn optimising how banks and financial institutions modernise their payments infrastructure.











ACI Connetic’s capabilities and offerings

Developed to serve the demands of modern banking, ACI Connetic allows financial institutions, regardless of their size, to consolidate siloed systems in implement a centralised approach to processing all payment types. Additionally, the solution provides financial organisations with increased scalability and resilience, as well as the ability to minimise risk and offer new services to customers more efficiently.

Furthermore, according to the company, more financial institutions across Europe and the US have started leveraging ACI Connetic. Through its cloud-native architecture, modular design, and open APIs, the platform can be integrated with existing systems, accelerating deployment and time to value. The solution was designed to allow banks aiming to modernise cost-effectively and efficiently without forfeiting enterprise-grade capabilities.

ACI is partnering with clearing and settlement systems, including the Bank of England, Pay.UK, ECB, EBA Clearing, and Stet, as well as Swift, the Federal, and The Clearing House, to embed their payments features and deliver banks worldwide widely-used payment methods as part of ACI Connetic.





Latest news from ACI Worldwide

Just before this announcement, CIMB Bank selected ACI Worldwide’s payment solution to merge all A2A transactions onto a single payment platform. Through this, the financial institution sought to combine real-time, ACH, RTGS, and cross-border transactions onto a unified payment platform, advancing payment transformation in ASEAN. Additionally, CIMB aimed to develop its operations, accelerate digital convergence, and facilitate simplified, secure, and intelligent payment experiences for consumers and businesses.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.