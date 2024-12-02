Modulr, a UK-based payments automation platform, has announced a partnership with HiBob, an HR, finance, and payroll platform, to integrate automated payment processing directly into HiBob's payroll workflow.

The integration enables salary and HMRC payments to be executed through Modulr's platform once payroll has been approved within HiBob, removing the need for manual file exports, separate bank portal access, and cross-system reconciliation. The partnership targets finance and payroll teams at scaling businesses, with the stated aim of improving payment accuracy, operational efficiency, and reliability from approval through to pay day.

Addressing a persistent payroll challenge

Manual payroll processes remain a significant operational issue across the UK. According to recent data, up to 25% of UK employees experience payroll errors, a level that the companies attribute in part to fragmented, manually intensive payment workflows. These errors can affect employer-employee trust, particularly given the critical nature of timely and accurate salary payments.

By embedding Modulr's automation within HiBob's existing payroll environment, customers gain a single, connected process covering approval, payment execution, and settlement, without the need to navigate disconnected systems.

Commenting on the decision to team up with HiBob, Melek Pirgon, Chief Product Officer at Modulr, said the partnership aims to reduce friction while increasing accuracy and reliability for finance and payroll teams, describing it as focused on solving high-impact payment challenges for scaling businesses.

Expanding on this, Bobby Chadha, Senior Product Director at HiBob, noted that customers have reported spending significantly less time on pay day tasks following the integration, with more employees being paid accurately and on time. Chadha described a reliable payments infrastructure as non-negotiable for maintaining trust between employers and employees.

The partnership reflects growing demand for embedded financial workflows within HR and payroll platforms, as businesses seek to consolidate fragmented processes and reduce operational risk around pay day cycles. In addition to now working with HiBob, Modulr also recently joined FIS in a strategic collaboration to scale its operations in the US and offer technology for FIS's Money Movement Hub, a cloud-native orchestration platform designed to integrate major payment networks through a single API.