Nexi has launched Zippay, its in-app mobile payment service, in Ireland, with AIB, Bank of Ireland, and PTSB commencing a phased rollout.

The three banks collectively serve a potential customer base of over five million users, who will gain access to the service directly within their existing mobile banking applications.

Zippay enables users to send, request, and split payments using the mobile phone numbers of contacts stored in their address book, provided those contacts are also enrolled in the service. The solution operates on an account-to-account basis, requiring no separate app download or digital wallet top-up. Transaction limits are set at EUR 1,000 per day for outgoing payments and EUR 500 per transaction for payment requests.

Open participation and technology integration

Beyond the initial three banks, Zippay will be made available to all Irish financial institutions offering IBAN-based accounts and a mobile application, should they choose to participate. Nexi has stated it will manage the full technology integration process for any additional institutions joining the service.

The Irish launch extends Nexi's account-to-account payment infrastructure into a new market, building on the Italy-based paytech group's broader European digital banking strategy. Account-to-account mobile payment services have gained traction across several European markets in recent years, driven by consumer demand for faster, app-native transfer options and regulatory support for open banking frameworks.

Commenting on the move, Renato Martini, Digital Banking Solutions Director at Nexi Group, described the launch as an endorsement of the group's expertise in developing account-to-account solutions and said the service would be open to all Irish financial institutions following the initial rollout.

Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, noted that customers will begin to see Zippay appear in their mobile banking apps from 10 March 2026, offering a fast and secure way to send, receive, and split payments using existing mobile contacts.