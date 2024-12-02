Mirakl and J.P. Morgan Payments have announced a strategic global agreement to combine their respective commerce and payment capabilities into an integrated solution for agentic commerce, targeting enterprise merchants seeking to participate in AI-driven purchasing flows without building complex integrations independently.

The partnership brings together Mirakl Nexus, Mirakl's agentic commerce platform, and J.P. Morgan Payments' payment processing and fraud management infrastructure. Mirakl Nexus is designed to optimise product catalogues for AI discovery and enable merchants to sell across AI-powered channels, including large language model interfaces such as Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity. J.P. Morgan Payments provides the underlying payment layer, covering secure transaction processing, tokenisation, and fraud protection at enterprise scale.

Solution architecture and merchant proposition

In the integrated model, Mirakl manages the full order lifecycle and commerce orchestration, from product discovery through checkout and post-purchase, while J.P. Morgan Payments handles payment execution and risk management. The solution is designed to give AI agents access to accurate product information, inventory, and pricing, and to enable verified, user-controlled purchasing without requiring merchants to develop and maintain their own agentic protocols.

Furthermore, both companies have framed governance as the critical differentiator in agentic commerce, covering verified agent identity, user consent mechanisms, spending controls, and interoperability across markets. J.P. Morgan Payments has indicated it is developing tools to help merchants manage agentic fraud risk and integrate with consumer-facing AI agents.

The solution is currently in a closed beta programme with select retailers and merchants, with broader availability planned for 2026.

Adrien Nussenbaum, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Mirakl, said the partnership combines intelligent commerce infrastructure with trusted payment infrastructure to build the foundational layer for an era where AI agents shop autonomously. Adding to this, Mike Lozanoff, Global Head of Merchant Services at J.P. Morgan Payments, said the differentiator in agentic commerce will not be AI itself, but governance, identity, consent, limits, and interoperability built into every payment.