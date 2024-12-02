X has announced that its digital payment service, X Money, will enter early public access next month, advancing the platform's broader financial ambitions.

According to Reuters, the initiative positions X as a direct participant in the growing market for in-app financial transactions. The move is part of a longer-term push to diversify revenue streams and deepen user engagement on the platform, which has accumulated a large global user base since its origins as Twitter.

From social platform to payments contender

X acquired Twitter in 2022 for USD 44 billion. Since then, the platform's ownership has publicly outlined plans to evolve it into a multi-function application offering messaging, streaming, media, and financial services alongside its existing social features. Payments have been a central element of that vision, with X Money representing the most concrete step yet towards execution. In order to support the development of its payment infrastructure, X partnered with Visa to enable direct payment services for the platform's users. The partnership, established in 2025, provides X with access to established card network infrastructure, representing a critical component for any consumer-facing payments product seeking scale and credibility.

X Money's entry into early public access will test whether the platform can convert its user base into active payments participants, a challenge that has historically proved difficult for social platforms attempting to enter financial services. Consumer trust, regulatory compliance, and competitive positioning against established digital wallets and banking apps will be key factors determining the service's uptake.

The broader in-app payments space has seen sustained growth, driven by the integration of commerce and financial tools within messaging and social platforms, a trend well established in markets such as China, where super-apps have long combined social interaction with payments and other services. With this in mind, X's ambitions reflect a similar model adapted for Western markets, where consumer behaviour and regulatory environments differ considerably.

No specific details on the features, geographic availability, or regulatory approvals associated with the early access phase were provided at this stage. X confirmed that its payments platform X Money was undergoing internal testing back in February this year, as it was designed to function as a centralised system for monetary transactions, with plans to extend access to the platform's user base following a limited external trial phase.