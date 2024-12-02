X, the US-based social media platform, has confirmed that its payments platform X Money is undergoing internal testing.

Following this announcement, the company has been developing the service as part of a broader strategy to expand beyond social media into financial services. Elon Musk, owner of X, disclosed during an xAI company presentation that X Money is currently in closed beta testing among company employees. He stated that the platform is designed to function as a centralised system for monetary transactions, with plans to extend access to the platform's user base following a limited external trial phase.

Regulatory preparation and payment infrastructure

According to the announcement, X has secured money transmitter licences in more than 40 US states, a regulatory requirement for operating payment services across different jurisdictions. Moreover, the initiative comes after X planned expanding its financial tools with built-in crypto and stock tracking.

The payments product forms part of X's stated ambition to function as an integrated platform combining messaging, commerce, and financial management. Musk has indicated plans to grow monthly active users beyond 600 million, with a long-term target of one billion users. At the same time, industry observers have drawn comparisons to WeChat, the China-based platform that combines social networking with payment and commerce functions.

Speculation around digital asset integration

While X Money has not confirmed support for cryptocurrency payments, the development has generated market speculation about potential integration with digital assets. Two narratives have emerged among cryptocurrency market participants: possible support for Dogecoin, given Musk's historical public references to the token in relation to micropayments, and potential use of XRP, based on X's financial partner Cross River Bank having integrated Ripple's protocol for cross-border payments since 2014.

Neither Dogecoin nor XRP showed significant price movement following the announcement of X Money's testing phase. The actual scope of payment methods and asset classes supported by X Money remains undisclosed. Further details are expected to emerge as the platform progresses through its testing phases and approaches public availability.