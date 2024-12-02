Finzly has launched Token Galaxy, a new suite within its BankOS platform designed to unify traditional and tokenised money movement for banks.

The new suite enables banks to manage both traditional and tokenised assets, including stablecoins and tokenised deposits, within a single operational environment, without requiring custom integrations for each blockchain network or issuer.

Token Galaxy connects to multiple blockchains, issuers, and consortia simultaneously, allowing banks to participate across different networks as the tokenised asset ecosystem develops. In addition, the product builds on Finzly's existing infrastructure, which already provides unified money movement across major traditional payment rails through direct connections to market infrastructure.

Addressing strategic uncertainty in tokenised finance

The launch comes as banks face growing pressure to define their positioning in the tokenised economy, a space marked by competing blockchain networks, stablecoin issuers, and emerging consortia. According to projections cited by Finzly, Citi estimates the market for stablecoin issuance could reach USD 1.9 trillion by 2030. With this in mind, rather than requiring institutions to commit to a single network or issuer, Token Galaxy is structured to allow banks to remain flexible. The platform supports stablecoins and tokenised deposits from multiple issuers, connects to multiple blockchain networks, and enables participation in consortia while maintaining unified ledger integrity across fiat and tokenised assets.

Compliance, risk management, and consolidated liquidity management are handled within the same environment, removing the need to operate separate systems for traditional and digital asset workflows.

Operational use cases

The platform supports a range of use cases that bridge conventional banking infrastructure with tokenised environments. For example, banks will be given the possibility to enable payroll disbursements received in fiat currency to be automatically directed into tokenised accounts without changes to existing payroll systems.

Token Galaxy also supports 24/7 cross-border liquidity management using programmable money capabilities, extending real-time treasury operations beyond standard banking hours and across currencies and counterparties. Accounts, payments, digital experience, and tokenisation functions are brought together within BankOS as a single integrated foundation.

The product is available to existing Finzly clients and is designed to serve as an infrastructure layer for institutions navigating an environment where both tokenised and traditional forms of money are expected to coexist for the foreseeable future.