Solance has selected SaaScada to provide core banking infrastructure for its upcoming multi-currency payments platform ahead of a 2026 European launch.

The partnership pairs a specialist financial services provider focused on structurally complex clients with a configurable, real-time core banking platform. Solance is currently progressing through the licensing application process in Ireland, with a go-live date targeted for 2026.

Platform capabilities and technology rationale

According to the official press release, SaaScada's infrastructure will provide the real-time payments backbone for Solance's proposition, enabling rapid product deployment, scalable account structures, and operational visibility across complex corporate arrangements. These capabilities are considered central to serving clients whose multi-entity structures and treasury requirements typically exceed what standard retail or SME banking infrastructure can accommodate.

Solance's platform is being developed to combine streamlined digital onboarding with personalised client support, a model that draws on the operational efficiency associated with digital-first banks while incorporating the relationship-driven service typically associated with private banking. Moreover, the firm has positioned itself as a provider for segments frequently considered difficult to serve under conventional banking models, citing governance requirements, structural complexity, and the need for responsive account management as recurring challenges for its target clients.

SaaScada, which provides configurable core banking technology to financial institutions, has built its platform around real-time data processing and modular product configuration. These attributes are intended to reduce time-to-market for newly licensed institutions, which often face commercial pressure to begin generating revenue shortly after receiving regulatory approval.

The selection reflects a wider pattern across the European fintech landscape, where newer or specialist institutions increasingly opt for cloud-native core infrastructure rather than adapting legacy systems. For institutions targeting niche corporate segments, the ability to configure account structures, currency handling, and reporting without extensive custom development is a meaningful operational factor.

Solance's go-live timeline is contingent on the outcome of its Irish licensing process. Ireland's regulatory environment, under the Central Bank of Ireland, has become a notable entry point for financial institutions seeking access to EU markets, particularly in the context of passporting rights across member states.