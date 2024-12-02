Thredd and Cross River have formed a strategic alliance to support international fintechs entering the US market.

Under the arrangement, Thredd becomes one of Cross River's select strategic processing partners outside of the bank's proprietary stack. The partnership combines Thredd's processing infrastructure and international client base with Cross River's banking and regulatory capabilities, including principal network sponsorship, BIN sponsorship, ACH capabilities, and compliance oversight. Together, the two companies intend to offer a structured and secure pathway for global fintechs to launch payment programmes in the US.

B4B Payments as first live client

The first client to go live under the collaboration is B4B Payments, a UK-based financial technology company operating across card issuing, embedded payment services, and business expense management in the UK, EU, and the US. The activation of B4B Payments' US programme illustrates how the partnership functions in practice: Thredd provided the issuing processing technology and facilitated the client introduction, while Cross River delivered the issuing bank services, including prepaid programme enablement and end-to-end compliance support.

For B4B Payments, the expansion represents a broader strategy to extend its footprint in the American market and provide European clients with a clearer route to launching payment programmes in the US.

Further joint client launches are expected in the following months, as Thredd and Cross River continue to build out their shared pipeline of international fintech clients across multiple geographies.

Infrastructure and regulatory context

Accessing the US payments market has historically presented significant operational and regulatory complexity for non-domestic fintechs. Requirements around banking sponsorship, network membership, and state-level compliance obligations create barriers that typically demand either a direct banking relationship or a well-established infrastructure intermediary.

With this in mind, the Cross River and Thredd model seeks to address this by combining processing capability with embedded banking services under a single collaborative framework. Cross River's API-enabled infrastructure and existing regulatory standing in the US market allow Thredd's international clients to move through the launch process without needing to independently establish each component of the compliance and banking stack.

The partnership positions both companies to compete for a growing segment of fintech clients, particularly those based in Europe, that are looking to expand into the US but seek a faster and more operationally straightforward route than building those relationships independently.