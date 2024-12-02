Upstart applies for US national bank charter

Upstart Holdings has announced plans to apply for a national bank charter with the OCC and FDIC to establish Upstart Bank.

The announcement marks a structural shift in how Upstart intends to operate within the credit ecosystem. Subject to regulatory approval, the charter would place Upstart's lending activities under a federal prudential framework, consolidating oversight that currently spans multiple regulatory bodies and third-party arrangements.

US-based AI lending marketplace, listed on NASDAQ as UPST, will also apply to the Federal Reserve for approval to become a bank holding company.

Operational and cost implications

A national bank charter would allow Upstart to access deposit funding and lend to consumers directly through a single, consistent rate and fee structure. According to the company, this could reduce operational, regulatory, and financial complexity both for Upstart and for the third-party capital providers that fund loans on its platform, including banks, credit unions, and institutional credit funds. The company has stated that these partner institutions will continue to serve as the capital source for the vast majority of loans originated on its platform. Upstart has indicated it does not intend to compete with its depository partners for retail deposits or current accounts.

The application carries significance beyond Upstart's own business model. If approved, it would bring an AI-driven lender into direct engagement with the OCC, FDIC, and the Federal Reserve under a formal prudential framework, a development with potential implications for how AI-based credit models are supervised within the US banking system.

As AI tools become more widely adopted across lending and credit assessment, regulatory frameworks governing their deployment remain a developing area. Direct oversight through a bank charter could provide a structured basis for regulators and AI lenders to establish standards for model governance, transparency, and risk management.

Upstart has built its business around an AI-driven underwriting model that it argues can assess creditworthiness more accurately than traditional scoring methods. The company's product offerings have expanded over time to include personal loans, auto lending, and home equity lines of credit.

The charter application represents a significant regulatory step for the firm, and its outcome will depend on the assessments of three separate US federal regulators. No timeline for approval has been indicated.