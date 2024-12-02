myPOS has expanded Tap to Pay on iPhone to Romania and Slovakia, bringing the feature to 15 European markets via its myPOS Glass app.

Following this announcement, Bulgaria-based payment services provider myPOS has extended Tap to Pay on iPhone to Romania and Slovakia, making contactless smartphone-based acceptance available through its myPOS Glass application across 15 European markets. The rollout adds to existing availability in markets including the UK, France, and Germany, allowing merchants to accept contactless card and digital wallet payments directly on an iPhone without additional hardware.

Broader context for soft POS adoption in Europe

Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple's framework enabling NFC-based payment acceptance on iPhone devices without a dedicated terminal, has seen growing adoption across European payment service providers since its initial launch. For smaller merchants and mobile operators, the capability was developed to reduce the barrier to accepting contactless payments by removing the need for separate card reader hardware. The myPOS Glass app serves as the software layer enabling this functionality, with funds settlement described by the company as instant and without additional costs to the merchant.

The combined effect of geographic expansion, rising transaction volumes, and the LAVEGO acquisition positions myPOS to compete across both the micro-merchant and mid-market segments in Europe, particularly as Girocard integration would address a gap in the German market where domestic scheme coverage is a practical requirement for broad merchant acceptance. The payments company launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in Spain as part of its European growth strategy. The fintech intended at the time to roll out the feature, available in the myPOS Glass app, in nine other European markets, including the UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. The solution aimed to allow merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments on their iPhone, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

