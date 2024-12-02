Website

www.mypos.com

Head office

The Shard, Level 24, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, the UK

Company description

myPOS is a powerful, all-in-one business platform for merchants of any type and size. It helps SMEs grow and better respond to future challenges by offering them ways to diversify their payment options, find the right digital tools, and sell across borders.

Core solution An innovative, ready-to-use, omnichannel payment solution that empowers merchants with flexibility and freedom to accept various card payment methods, providing instant settlement at no extra charge.

Target market

From nano and micro to small and medium merchants, myPOS has clients operating in many industries such as travel and hospitality, taxi and transportation, professional services, ecommerce and retail, food and beverage, insurance, automation, and many others.

Contact details

Level 24, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG, the UK

Geographical presence

The EEA, the UK, and Switzerland

Year founded

2017

Licence type

FCA-authorised and regulated EMI

myPOS Group has two EMIs:

myPOS Payments Ltd, an Electronic Money Institution authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK

myPOS Limited, an Electronic Money Institution authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland."

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

myPOS is a member of the Electronic Money Association, as well as various local associations such as Association du Paiement in France and the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce in Romania. It is also a member of the European Payment Council, BACS, FinTech Alliance, Vendorcom, and many more.

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Service Level 1; EMI licence by FCA; EMI licence by CBI; Principal Membership with Visa, Mastercard, AmEx.

Company's motto

Helps my business grow.

Service provider type

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Payments and financial infrastructure

Yes

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Payment methods supported

Yes – 20+

Settlement currencies

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Less than 0.06%

Fraud and risk management partners

G2, Notolytix

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes – 14

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes – Liberis and CrediNord

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Samsung, Coca-Cola, DPD, KFC, DHL, Sixt, METRO, Raiffeisen Bank, Expedia, L'Oréal, Domino's, Autocab, and more

Case studies

https://www.mypos.com/en/blog/category/case-study

Future developments

Further European growth and US expansion; new product developments, including in the unattended segment.

Transactions

Transaction volume

200 million transactions

Transaction value

EUR 8 billion