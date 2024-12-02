Website
Head office
The Shard, Level 24, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, the UK
Company description
myPOS is a powerful, all-in-one business platform for merchants of any type and size. It helps SMEs grow and better respond to future challenges by offering them ways to diversify their payment options, find the right digital tools, and sell across borders.
Core solution An innovative, ready-to-use, omnichannel payment solution that empowers merchants with flexibility and freedom to accept various card payment methods, providing instant settlement at no extra charge.
Target market
From nano and micro to small and medium merchants, myPOS has clients operating in many industries such as travel and hospitality, taxi and transportation, professional services, ecommerce and retail, food and beverage, insurance, automation, and many others.
Contact details
Geographical presence
The EEA, the UK, and Switzerland
Year founded
2017
Licence type
FCA-authorised and regulated EMI
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
myPOS is a member of the Electronic Money Association, as well as various local associations such as Association du Paiement in France and the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce in Romania. It is also a member of the European Payment Council, BACS, FinTech Alliance, Vendorcom, and many more.
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS Service Level 1; EMI licence by FCA; EMI licence by CBI; Principal Membership with Visa, Mastercard, AmEx.
Company's motto
Helps my business grow.
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Payments and financial infrastructure
Yes
Online
Yes
POS/In-store
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes – 20+
Settlement currencies
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
- E-invoicing (automated)Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Less than 0.06%
Fraud and risk management partners
G2, Notolytix
FX – number of currencies available
Yes – 14
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
Yes
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes – Liberis and CrediNord
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
Samsung, Coca-Cola, DPD, KFC, DHL, Sixt, METRO, Raiffeisen Bank, Expedia, L'Oréal, Domino's, Autocab, and more
Case studies
https://www.mypos.com/en/blog/category/case-study
Future developments
Further European growth and US expansion; new product developments, including in the unattended segment.
Transaction volume
200 million transactions
Transaction value
EUR 8 billion
