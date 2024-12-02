G2A.COM, a digital entertainment marketplace, has introduced Klarna as a payment option at checkout, enabling eligible users across Europe to split purchases into instalments or defer payment by up to 30 days.

The integration covers more than 90,000 digital offers, including games, downloadable content, subscriptions, gift cards, and software from verified sellers on the platform.

The move brings BNPL functionality directly into the gaming economy at a time when upfront costs for premium titles are rising. AAA game releases now frequently exceed USD 70 to USD 100 for premium editions, increasing price sensitivity among consumers who would otherwise wait for seasonal discounts before purchasing.

BNPL in digital entertainment

The integration reflects broader growth in the BNPL sector. The global market is estimated at approximately USD 560 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 625 to 640 billion in 2026, with forecasts placing it close to USD 912 billion by 2030. As the model expands beyond traditional retail into digital content categories, payment flexibility is increasingly cited as a factor influencing conversion rates and average basket value, particularly in high-engagement verticals such as gaming.

For digital marketplaces, BNPL adoption is associated with higher day-one uptake of premium editions, stronger attach rates for downloadable content, and increased bundling of subscriptions and add-ons, according to industry data referenced in the announcement.

Klarna serves over 150 million active consumers globally and partners with merchants across its network. Most recently, the company expanded its embedded resale integration with eBay to six new markets, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland. The capability enabled eligible purchases made with Klarna to be listed for resale on eBay directly through the Klarna app.

Talking about the collaboration with Klarna, Dorota Wróbel, General Manager at G2A.COM, said the integration is aimed at lowering financial barriers and giving players across Europe more equal access to premium games and digital content, framing flexible payments as a means of democratising access to digital entertainment.