



eToro started trading on the Nasdaq following the receipt of USD 620 million in an IPO, with the company pricing each share at USD 52. The fintech sold approximately 12 million shares, with 6 million directly from the firm and an equal number from current owners who made up the offering, exceeding its initial target of 10 million, and traded under the ticker code ETOR. At the time of writing, eToro’s valuation reached USD 4.2 billion.











According to market analysts, the offering underlines investor confidence in fintech companies, however, the IPO market will not revive over such a small number of deals. Additionally, eToro’s debut falls in line with indications of a comeback in the Bitcoin market and scaled demand for fintech investments following the beginning of President Donald Trump’s administration. Managers for the offering, which was more than ten times oversubscribed, included Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and Citigroup, in turn highlighting the substantial investor demand.

Furthermore, the offer is set to be finalised on 15 May 2025, with it still being subject to customary closing conditions. eToro has provided the underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1,749,452 Class A common shares.





