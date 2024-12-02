Mint Payments, an Australia-based travel industry fintech, has announced it has become an official partner of ABTA, The Travel Association, the UK's largest travel trade body, representing more than 4,300 travel brands collectively selling over GBP 40 billion worth of holidays each year.

The partnership status confirms that Mint meets ABTA's requirements for suppliers to the UK travel industry in terms of experience, expertise, and professional standards.

Mint launched in the UK in 2025, having established itself as a travel payments provider in Australia and New Zealand, where it processes more than AUD 3.5 billion, equivalent to approximately GBP 1.7 billion, in transactions annually. The UK expansion was initiated through a strategic partnership with The Travel Network Group, one of the UK's largest independent travel agency consortia with over 1,100 members and affiliates.

Platform capabilities and market context

The UK travel payments market has faced disruption in recent years, with legacy providers withdrawing or revising pricing structures, leaving travel businesses with limited access to specialist payment solutions. Mint's platform is purpose-built for the operational complexity of travel, embedding payment acceptance directly into booking workflows and mid-office systems. It supports multiple payment methods and currencies, automates reconciliation to booking references, and consolidates settlement management into a single interface.

Furthermore, Mint Protect, the company's financial guarantee product, is designed to shield travel agents and operators from the financial impact of chargebacks and supplier failures, risks that conventional payment providers typically do not cover. Unlike models relying on large rolling reserves, Mint's approach is structured to reduce capital lock-up and support healthier cash flow for travel businesses.

Commenting on the news, Simon Bowles, UK Managing Director at Mint Payments, said the ABTA partnership reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, and industry best practice, and builds on its existing relationship with The Travel Network Group to strengthen trust and settlement efficiency across the UK travel sector.