Experian has entered into an agreement to acquire Own Up, an AI-powered mortgage shopping platform, to strengthen its marketplace with home loan capabilities.

Following this announcement, the US-based credit reporting company is set to integrate Own Up's technology and lender network into the Experian Marketplace, which currently offers credit cards, personal loans, and auto insurance products. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days following regulatory approvals.

Integration of mortgage capabilities

According to the official press release, the integration will combine Experian's existing B2B mortgage capabilities and consumer services with Own Up's technology platform and lender network. At the same time, the combined offering will enable consumers to compare mortgage rates, receive personalised information, and progress towards pre-approval or rate lock within the Experian platform.

Experian's existing infrastructure includes data analytics capabilities and established mortgage industry operations. Alongside these services, Own Up is expected to bring licensed mortgage shopping services and generative AI technology designed to facilitate information exchange between borrowers and lenders.

Market positioning and service model

The acquisition is expected to give Experian the possibility to provide mortgage services alongside its current financial product offerings, eliminating the need for members to use separate platforms for home financing needs. The marketplace model will allow consumers to compare shops across multiple lenders whilst remaining within Experian's ecosystem. Own Up's business model will centre on ensuring borrowers access competitive mortgage rates, as the platform's advisory approach is expected to provide guidance throughout the mortgage process, from initial credit building through to final loan selection.

Following the integration, Experian members are expected to have access to mortgage shopping tools supported by the company's underlying data infrastructure. Moreover, the service will include personalised guidance across the homebuying process, delivered through Experian's platform alongside existing financial management tools and its virtual assistant.

Both companies operate AI-powered systems within their respective platforms, and the combination is intended to accelerate Experian's development of AI-driven financial solutions. With this in mind, Own Up's generative AI technology will be integrated with Experian's personalisation capabilities and data analytics infrastructure.

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, as the transaction remains subject to standard regulatory approvals required for completion.