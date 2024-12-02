CSG has launched CSG Payments Protection.ai, a fraud detection and financial risk management solution designed to identify and prevent payment fraud across digital transaction channels.

Following this announcement, the company launched the new solution as a cloud-based platform that monitors transactions in near-real-time in order to reduce fraud losses while minimising false-positive alerts.

In addition, CSG stated that the solution aims to give businesses the possibility to reduce fraud losses by 50% to 70%. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Platform capabilities and deployment

According to the official press release, CSG Payments Protection.ai was developed to use AI and ML in order to monitor transactions across multiple payment channels and fraud types. The platform is currently available as a cloud-based solution and can also be deployed on-premises or in hybrid environments.

The solution is built on a PCI-SSF certified architecture, which was designed to analyse several transactions per second. Officials from CSG stated that the platform continuously adapts to evolving fraud patterns through machine learning models that automatically recommend new safeguards as threats emerge. At the same time, the platform is set to include configurable rules tailored for specific verticals, including healthcare, telecommunications, and property management, as CSG indicated that the solution can be deployed and integrated within weeks, moving from evaluation to live fraud monitoring without requiring changes to customer-facing payment processes.

Building on market context and fraud detection demands

The launch addresses the growing pressure on businesses to detect and prevent payment fraud as AI tools become more accessible to fraudsters. Moreover, payment fraud detection solutions are increasingly expected to balance security requirements with customer experience, reducing false declines that can disrupt legitimate transactions.

With this in mind, CSG launched the solution in order to address the need for adaptive fraud prevention systems that can respond to changing threat patterns without manual rule updates. The platform aims to reduce operational burden on fraud prevention teams through the process of automating pattern recognition and providing high availability during peak transaction volumes. At the same time, CSG indicated that this initiative is expected to enable businesses to manage financial risk whilst maintaining payment processing speeds.

CSG Payments Protection.ai is currently available to businesses globally, as the company will continue developing the platform's capabilities in order to address emerging fraud patterns and support businesses in managing payment security across digital channels.