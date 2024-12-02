Denmark-based fintech company Aryze, which builds payment and settlement infrastructure across bank rails and blockchain rails, has selected Denmark-based Muinmos to support its compliance operations as it scales internationally.

Muinmos' platform provides coverage across KYC, KYB, and AML checks, supporting clients operating in areas including foreign exchange, contracts for difference, digital assets, and equities. The solution integrates with multiple data sources and performs real-time monitoring to reflect changes in regulatory requirements, client data, and risk profiles. The platform is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant, and is designed to support regulatory frameworks, including MiFID and MiCA.

Compliance as a scaling requirement

For Aryze, the integration of Muinmos is framed as a governance-first decision as the company extends its operations across markets. The partnership is intended to support operational clarity across onboarding, reconciliation, reporting, and oversight, areas the company identifies as critical when expanding payment infrastructure into regulated environments.

Bertram Seitz, CEO of Aryze, said the company selected Muinmos for its ability to deliver KYC and KYB within a single automated platform, and that Muinmos' international footprint and shared Danish foundation provide the scale and alignment required for compliant global growth.

Adding to this, Remonda Kirketerp-Moller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos, said the partnership brings together two firms that share a view that innovation and regulatory rigour must advance together. She noted that Aryze's work in tokenisation, branded stablecoins, and cross-border payments demands compliance infrastructure capable of handling the volume and complexity that comes with global scaling.

Company background

Aryze was founded in 2017 and focuses on predictable, compliant money movement through defined workflows, controls, and audit-ready documentation. Muinmos positions its platform as a straight-through-processing solution for end-to-end KYC, KYB, and AML onboarding and client lifecycle management, serving financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions.

The partnership reflects a broader trend of blockchain-native and hybrid payment infrastructure providers prioritising institutional-grade compliance tooling as regulatory scrutiny of digital asset operations increases across major markets.