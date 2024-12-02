Fideo Intelligence has launched Verify for Payments, a real-time identity intelligence solution targeting synthetic identity fraud across the payments ecosystem.

Following this announcement, the US-based company has introduced the product for payment service providers, fintech platforms, payment processors, and financial institutions, with the aim of detecting fraudulent activity earlier in the transaction lifecycle while reducing friction for legitimate customers.

Addressing a growing threat in payments

According to the official press release, synthetic identity fraud has become a significant operational and financial burden for financial institutions. Fraudsters increasingly use automation and AI to construct convincing synthetic profiles capable of bypassing standard KYC and onboarding controls. Global fraud losses are projected to reach USD 131 billion by 2030, a trajectory driven in large part by the scale and sophistication of AI-enabled attacks.

Verify for Payments is positioned as an upstream layer of identity risk detection, designed to operate before compliance processes such as KYC, KYB, sanctions screening, and politically exposed persons (PEP) checks are triggered. By introducing identity analysis at this earlier stage, the solution aims to strengthen the signals feeding into existing compliance workflows rather than replacing them.

Technical architecture and capabilities

The solution is delivered via API with sub-second response times, designed for high-velocity payment environments. In addition, Fideo states the solution detects 47% more fraud than traditional methods by focusing on identity integrity rather than static rule-based checklists.

Verify is applicable across multiple points in the payments workflow, including customer onboarding, merchant vetting, account linking, and transaction monitoring. Risk assessments are structured to be explainable, providing clear indicators for any flags raised — a feature relevant to audit requirements and compliance team workflows.

Alongside Verify, Fideo offers a complementary product called Signals, which provides extended identity and network intelligence for due diligence and investigation use cases. Together, the two products form what the company describes as a unified identity intelligence framework. Fraud analysts can use Signals to investigate complex identities and detect coordinated activity, while Verify handles real-time upstream risk scoring.

A company official noted that synthetic identities and AI-driven attacks are specifically designed to exploit gaps between onboarding, compliance, and fraud systems, and that addressing those gaps upstream is central to the product's design rationale.

Verify for Payments is available immediately on a global basis to payment service providers, fintech platforms, and financial institutions. The API-based deployment model is intended to allow organisations to integrate the solution into existing onboarding and risk decision workflows without significant operational disruption.

The launch reflects a broader industry shift towards embedding identity intelligence earlier in the payments stack, as institutions look to reduce losses tied to synthetic identities and account abuse while maintaining operational efficiency as well.