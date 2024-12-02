Socure expands bank account verification to 30+ countries

Socure has expanded its bank account verification solution to cover more than 30 countries beyond the US and Canada.

Following this announcement, US-based identity and risk decisioning platform Socure has extended its Bank Account Verification capabilities to include international coverage across more than 30 markets. The expansion enables organisations to verify bank accounts in real time across a broad range of use cases, including cross-border payments, global payroll, marketplace disbursements, lending, refunds, P2P transfers, and A2A payments.

The solution is built on Socure's RiskOS platform and operates without requiring user logins, redirects, or micro-deposits. According to the company, it delivers up to 98% account status coverage and up to 82% ownership coverage, with decisions typically returned in under two seconds using a name, routing number, and account number.

Regulatory context and market gap

According to the official press release, the expansion comes as Nacha prepares to enforce updated ACH rules effective 20 March 2026, which broaden fraud monitoring expectations across the network and require risk-based processes to identify unauthorised transactions and those initiated under false pretences. Under the updated framework, both originating and receiving financial institutions are expected to maintain commercially reasonable controls to detect and mitigate fraud — meaning confirming that an account exists is no longer a sufficient standard.

Many existing account validation tools rely on user-permissioned logins or manual micro-deposits. While these methods can confirm whether an account is open, they do not assess whether the account is genuinely associated with the intended recipient or whether it carries fraud risk. They also tend to operate within closed banking networks, limiting visibility across fintechs, neobanks, credit unions, and international institutions.

With this in mind, Socure's solution addresses these gaps by combining account status and ownership verification with integrated fraud intelligence — including identity, device, and first-party fraud signals — within a single automated workflow. The platform extends coverage to neobanks, fintechs, credit unions, payment platforms, and international institutions beyond traditional bank consortiums.

Organisations using the solution can identify high-risk funding behaviour across deposits, remittances, gaming, and brokerage accounts prior to funds moving, reduce ACH returns related to insufficient funds or unauthorised debit claims, and limit losses from misdirected disbursements following account takeover. Implementation is described as achievable within hours, with dynamic step-up verification available when risk thresholds are met.

The international expansion positions Socure to address growing demand for fraud-aware, real-time payment infrastructure in markets where cross-border disbursements and global payroll are increasing in volume and regulatory scrutiny is tightening.