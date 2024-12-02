Sweden's FSA has opened an investigation into Swedbank's AML compliance, covering the period December 2023 to November 2025.

Following this announcement, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has announced it will investigate whether Swedbank met the country's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements, focusing on the adequacy of the bank's customer due diligence measures over a two-year period.

The investigation covers December 2023 to November 2025 and will examine how Swedbank conducted customer checks in line with Swedish AML regulations. The FSA confirmed that countering risks of money laundering and terrorist financing is a priority area for its supervisory work in 2026, though it did not specify whether the inquiry was routine or initiated on the basis of suspected wrongdoing.

Context: A history of AML scrutiny

According to Reuters, the latest regulatory action comes shortly after the closure of a separate investigation by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which had been examining alleged ML at Swedbank. That probe, concluded in January 2026, resulted in no fine being imposed. The DOJ investigation was connected to a wider Baltic ML scandal that originally came to light at Danske Bank, drawing in several Nordic and Baltic financial institutions over subsequent years.

Swedbank had previously faced significant regulatory and legal consequences related to its Baltic operations. The current FSA investigation shifts focus to a more recent period and to domestic compliance processes, specifically the bank's approach to customer knowledge — a fundamental component of AML frameworks across EU member states under successive iterations of the Anti-Money Laundering Directive.

The FSA's emphasis on customer due diligence reflects a broader regulatory trend across European markets, where supervisors have been increasing scrutiny of how financial institutions identify, verify, and monitor customers to prevent the financial system from being used for illicit purposes. For Swedbank, the opening of a new domestic investigation represents a continued focus on its compliance infrastructure, even as one major international inquiry has formally concluded.