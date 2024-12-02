TransferMate has completed a global rollout of Vivox AI's explainable AI agents as its KYB automation platform.

Following this announcement, TransferMate has completed a full global rollout of Vivox AI's explainable AI agents as its Know Your Business (KYB) automation platform, replacing manual compliance workflows with an AI-governed onboarding and due diligence system.

The deployment is directly linked to TransferMate's expansion across Asia Pacific and other regions, where rising onboarding volumes required a compliance model capable of scaling without reducing the rigour of due diligence processes.

Capabilities and technical architecture

According to the official press release, Vivox AI's platform enables compliance teams to analyse up to 100 complex corporate documents and registries per case. Functionality includes identification of ultimate beneficial owners, shareholders, and directors, as well as sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media screening. The system can generate complete customer due diligence (CDD) and enhanced due diligence (EDD) reports, while also supporting onboarding across more than 100 countries, and processing multiple document formats, including large files and low-quality images.

The underlying architecture draws on an ensemble of more than 35 AI models and integrates over 24 verification and screening APIs, designed to deliver accuracy, consistency, and auditability throughout the KYB review process.

A self-learning AI agent operates within Vivox AI's governance framework, incorporating human feedback from senior analysts during live production. Over the first two weeks of deployment, the quality approval rate of AI-generated outcomes increased from approximately 60% to around 80%, reflecting measurable performance gains through human-in-the-loop learning.

Governance, regulatory alignment, and independent assurance

Vivox AI configured governance and control modules aligned with TransferMate's internal policies and procedures. The framework evaluates and monitors AI agents against defined criteria covering risk, quality, explainability, and human oversight — attributes that are increasingly relevant as regulators across multiple jurisdictions introduce requirements for AI governance in financial services.

A company official at TransferMate noted that the deployment compresses onboarding timelines while maintaining the depth and auditability of each review, and that the governance framework supports the firm's ability to demonstrate controls during regulatory inspections. A representative from Vivox AI also indicated that the implementation aligns with evolving regulatory expectations, citing the EU AI Act alongside frameworks from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Singaporean regulators.

The rollout will be complemented by independent AI assurance to validate safety, governance, and regulatory alignment — a step that positions the deployment within the broader trend of regulated financial institutions seeking third-party validation of AI systems used in compliance functions.

The deployment reflects a wider shift across regulated financial services towards auditable AI technologies that can support operational growth while strengthening governance. For payments infrastructure providers operating across multiple licensing jurisdictions, the ability to maintain compliance consistency at scale — without proportionally expanding headcount — is becoming a key operational consideration.