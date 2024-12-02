PayPal Holdings has been named in a securities class action lawsuit alleging violations of US federal securities law related to statements made about its Branded Checkout segment.

The lawsuit, filed by DJS Law Group, alleges that PayPal made false and misleading statements to investors regarding the growth potential of its Branded Checkout business. According to the complaint, PayPal was aware that its projections for the segment were unrealistic due to problems within its sales organisation, yet continued to make materially positive public statements throughout the class period.

Legal claims and class period

The case is brought under sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, as promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These provisions prohibit companies and their officers from making materially false or misleading statements in connection with the purchase or sale of securities.

The class period covers shareholders who purchased PayPal shares between 25 February 2025 and 2 February 2026. The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the case is 20 April 2026. Lead plaintiff status is not required to participate in any potential recovery from the litigation.

Context and implications

Branded Checkout is one of PayPal's core revenue-generating products, enabling consumers to pay using their PayPal credentials at third-party merchant checkout pages. It has been a focus of investor attention given its role in driving transaction margin and user engagement within PayPal's broader payments ecosystem. Allegations that internal sales organisation difficulties undermined publicly stated growth targets could carry significant implications for how investors assess the company's forward guidance and disclosure practices.

Securities class actions of this nature typically proceed through a period of lead plaintiff appointment and discovery before reaching resolution, a process that can extend over several years. PayPal has not yet publicly responded to the specific allegations detailed in the complaint at the time of this report.