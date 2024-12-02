Netnumber and TMT ID partner on mobile fraud prevention

Netnumber and TMT ID have formed a strategic partnership to integrate phone number intelligence with mobile fraud signals for global fraud prevention.

Following this announcement, Netnumber and TMT ID have formed a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening global mobile fraud prevention by combining complementary data assets from both organisations.

The arrangement integrates TMT ID's global mobile fraud signals and digital identity intelligence with netnumber's phone number intelligence and routing expertise. The partnership does not consolidate the two companies' portfolios; instead, each organisation retains its core focus and distinct market position while benefiting from deeper data integration across its respective capabilities.

Combining data assets to close intelligence gaps

According to the official press release, mobile fraud prevention relies on the accuracy and consistency of the data used to evaluate risk in real time. Phone number intelligence underpins critical communication network functions, including portability, routing, and billing, and has become increasingly central to fraud evaluation as digital identity verification demands grow.

When fraud signals and number intelligence are sourced independently and inconsistently across markets, gaps can emerge in risk decisions. The partnership is structured to address this by enabling both data sets to work in conjunction, improving the reliability of information available to fraud prevention systems without replacing existing solutions on either side.

Under the arrangement, TMT ID's fraud signals and digital identity application programming interfaces are combined with netnumber's phone number intelligence and routing capabilities, which are particularly focused on the US market. The integration is designed to extend geographic coverage and deepen signal quality across communication ecosystems globally.

Market context and strategic positioning

Mobile fraud continues to evolve in scope and sophistication across regions, networks, and platforms. As tactics become more coordinated, the quality of underlying data infrastructure becomes a determining factor in the effectiveness of prevention systems. Authoritative number data, when aligned with validated fraud signals, supports more accurate and consistent risk assessments across markets.

Both companies have indicated a prior working relationship, with the formalised strategic partnership representing a progression of that engagement rather than a new commercial arrangement from the outset. Each organisation will continue to serve its respective customer base with differentiated offerings, while the partnership expands the intelligence available to both.

The agreement reflects a broader trend in the fraud prevention sector, where interoperability between specialised data providers is increasingly pursued as a means of closing coverage gaps, particularly across jurisdictions where no single provider holds comprehensive visibility.