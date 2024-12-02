Germany-based Secfix has raised USD 12 million in a Series A round to expand its AI-driven security compliance platform across Europe.

Following this announcement, Secfix, a Germany-based security compliance platform, has closed an oversubscribed USD 12 million Series A funding round led by Alstin Capital, with participation from Bayern Kapital and existing investor neosfer, an early-stage investor of the Commerzbank Group. The capital is expected to support the company's European expansion and continued development of its AI-native capabilities and CISO-as-a-Service offering.

Addressing a broader compliance challenge

According to the press release, European companies have traditionally faced resource-intensive certification processes, often requiring months of manual work and delaying commercial opportunities. Secfix was founded to address this by automating compliance across a range of standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, the EU AI Act, and DORA. The platform targets SMBs that are seeking to reduce manual effort and accelerate certification.

As customers completed initial certifications, however, demand grew for ongoing support beyond the certification phase itself. In response, Secfix extended its offering into what it describes as an end-to-end platform combining automation with an AI-native CISO-as-a-Service model. The platform now covers continuous monitoring, incident management, security questionnaires, gap assessments, policy reviews, access management, cloud security scanning, and penetration testing, alongside broader security support.

Regulatory tailwinds and market positioning

The funding arrives at a time of increasing regulatory pressure on European organisations. Frameworks such as NIS2, DORA, and the EU AI Act are expanding compliance obligations across sectors, raising the operational burden on mid-market companies that may lack dedicated security or legal teams. Secfix positions its combined automation and advisory model as a response to this structural shift, drawing on audit experience and cybersecurity expertise to serve businesses at various stages of their compliance maturity.

A company official noted that the platform was initially designed to help businesses achieve certification more efficiently, and has since started to support customers as a longer-term security and compliance partner as well.

The Series A proceeds will fund continued European expansion, further product development focused on AI-powered automation, and the scaling of the CISO-as-a-Service offering to meet growing mid-market demand. In addition, the round's oversubscription reflects investor interest in the compliance automation segment at a time when regulatory complexity across the EU continues to grow.